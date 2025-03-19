Home Care from Guild Care doubles in size in one year

Guild Care's Home Care service has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, doubling in size to meet the increasing demand for quality support at home across Worthing and its neighbouring communities. This expansion has led to a significant increase in both the number of dedicated care staff choosing to join Home Care and the clients they serve.

The Home Care service area now extends along the south coast from Shoreham and Southwick to East Preston, ensuring that more people can access the compassionate care and peace of mind that they need to maintain their independence at home.

A key factor in this growth was the opening of Guild Care's walk-in Home Care office on Portland Road, Worthing, in June 2024. This has enhanced visibility in the community and accessibility for those seeking care at home.

Guild Care's commitment to its staff is evident in its employment practices. All Home Care staff are employed on monthly salaries, providing them with job security and allowing for unrushed, attentive care for clients. This approach not only benefits the caregivers but also ensures that clients receive the highest standard of personalised home care.

Lacey Thomas, Head of Home Care at Guild Care, said, “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved over the past year as a team, and that includes all our wonderful clients as well as our amazing Home Care Assistants and the support team at Portland Road who keep everything organised and running smoothly as we continue to grow.

“We’re looking forward to expanding further in the months ahead so we can reach more people in our community who would like to benefit from our Home Care services. To help people live independently for as long as possible, we go out of our way to make sure our services are tailored personally to each person and the care they and their loved ones are looking for. We are very flexible, so we can quickly and easily adapt the type of care provided as needs change over time, and that’s something we’ve found people really appreciate.”

The exceptional growth of Guild Care's Home Care service over the past year reflects its dedication to providing excellent care, responding quickly to enquiries, and the invaluable contribution of its professional, trained, and friendly staff.

New enquiries are welcomed by Lacey and her Home Care team as the service continues to expand to meet rising demand. To find out more about the range of Home Care service options at Guild Care, call the friendly team on 01903 528637 or email [email protected] for guidance or an assessment. Alternatively, visit their offices at 30-36 Portland Road, Worthing.