Home Instead Brighton hosts a successful intergenerational concert as part of Ageing Well Festival

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham hosted another triumphant 'Tea and Something Lovely' event on Thursday 3rd October, bringing together students from Blatchington Mill School and more than 50 older adults from the local community. The afternoon of music and community connection was part of this year's annual Brighton and Hove Ageing Well Festival. It was also the final 'Tea and Something Lovely' event run by Home Instead of this year.

The GCSE Music students from Blatchington Mill School joined up in groups as part of their course and prepared songs specifically for the Tea and Something Lovely event. They delivered a vibrant performance featuring classics from The Beatles, including ‘Hey Jude’, alongside other well known songs from Radiohead and Oasis. The music sparked joy throughout the audience, with many attendees singing along and some even joined the band, dancing as the afternoon progressed.

"This was a wonderful event and we all loved the performance from Blatchington Mill - they are so talented!” said Liz Brackley, owner of Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham. "Watching our older community members connect with the younger generation through music was heartwarming. These events are vital in combating loneliness and social isolation among older adults, while also creating meaningful connections across age groups. This was the perfect event to help local older adults engage with others and have a good time."

One of the attendees shared their experience, “The entertainment from Blatchington Mill School was wonderful and the event itself was exceptionally well organised. A special congratulations to the music teacher. I look forward to attending more Tea and Something Lovely events next year!”

Students from Blatchington Mill School performing to attendees

Lorna Denman, Head of Music at Blatchington Mill School said “I just wanted to say how much we enjoyed being part of the Tea and Something Lovely event last week. All the students had a really lovely time and thoroughly enjoyed being able to perform for such a receptive and supportive audience. Hey Jude was a real highlight for us all!”

The afternoon gathering offered more than just musical entertainment. Attendees had the opportunity to chat with the students after their performance over tea and cake in a welcoming environment. Students helped serve the refreshments, many of which were free of charge and kindly provided by Tesco (Boundary Road branch).

This successful community event was a special highlight of the Brighton and Hove Ageing Well Festival, a two-week annual celebration organised by Impact Initiatives on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council. Since 2013, the festival has been offering events and activities for individuals aged 50 and above across various venues in Brighton and Hove.

About Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham

Adults in the community come together for Tea and Something Lovely event

Home Instead provides high-quality home care services in the Brighton, Hove, and Shoreham areas, focusing on enabling older adults to live independently in their own homes while maintaining community connections and reducing social isolation.

If you’d like to learn more about Home Instead Tea and Something Lovely dates for 2025 or the services they provide, visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/brighton or call 01273 284090.