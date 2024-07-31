Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham to host virtual dementia tour bus
This unique mobile experience is designed to enhance understanding of the challenges faced by individuals living with dementia.
The Virtual Dementia Tour Bus offers an immersive simulation that allows participants to experience first-hand the sensory and cognitive difficulties associated with dementia. This invaluable training opportunity will be available to Home Instead Care Professionals and other community healthcare providers and organisations.
"We're committed to empowering older adults to thrive while ageing at home," says Ian Cottrell, Director of Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham.
"Hosting the Virtual Dementia Tour Bus aligns with our mission to provide exceptional care and raise awareness about dementia in our community.
“The experience offers a unique opportunity to experience dementia – aspects such as sensory overload and difficulty with fine motor skills are brought to life.”
Supported by medical research the experience, which takes place on the tour bus, uses technology to replicate the sensory changes associated with dementia. Participants wear goggles, headphones and spiky insoles. They are then asked to perform everyday tasks but with distorted vision, loud noises and sensory overload which recreate what it’s like to have dementia.
Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham has a strong track record of hosting community engagement events and hosts three monthly Community Cafes in Polegate, Hailsham and Willingdon for those living with dementia and other adults in the local area.
The Virtual Dementia Tour Bus event is part of Home Instead’s broader initiative to enhance dementia care and support in the Eastbourne and Hailsham areas.
Tickets for the Virtual Dementia Tour Bus are £25+VAT per person (£30.00 total per person) and they can be purchased through Training 2 Care.
Due to the nature of the experience, attendance is restricted to professionals in relevant fields. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/eastbourne-hailsham/blog/eastbourne-host-dementia-experience-bus or call 01323 916901.
About Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham
Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham provides compassionate in-home care and lifestyle support services, helping older adults maintain their independence and quality of life. Rated 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission, Home Instead is committed to delivering exceptional care and contributing to a dementia-friendly community.
Contact: Jess Musgrove on 07713 577482 for further PR enquiries or call Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham for more information about the dementia bus on 01323 916901
Email: [email protected]
