Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield are offering a free guidance session to families facing elderly care worries
The informative evening will take place on Wednesday, 18th June from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Southdown Sports Club in Lewes, with both free and paid parking available.
The event addresses growing concerns many families face when caring for ageing relatives. Participants will receive expert advice on supporting loved ones experiencing memory loss, confusion, and various health conditions, alongside practical strategies for helping elderly family members maintain their independence safely at home.
"Many families worry about their older loved ones' safety and wellbeing, particularly when they're not there to help," says Alison, owner and Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield. "This event provides a supportive environment where people can gain practical knowledge, ask specific questions, and connect with others facing similar challenges."
The free event will cover:
- Expert guidance on supporting loved ones with memory loss and confusion
- Practical strategies for promoting safe, independent living at home
- Information about health conditions affecting older adults
- Community resources available to them
- Opportunity for attendees to ask specific questions about caring for older adults
The workshop is part of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield’s commitment to supporting the local community. The company, which is rated 9.8/10 on Homecare.co.uk, provides compassionate care and lifestyle support services designed to help older adults maintain their independence at home.
To book a place or for more information:
Places are limited and booking is essential for this free event. Refreshments will be provided.