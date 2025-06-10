Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield are offering a free guidance session to families facing elderly care worries

Local care provider, Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, is hosting a free community session titled ‘Spot The Signs’ to help local families recognise and respond to concerns about changes in their elderly loved ones' health and behaviour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The informative evening will take place on Wednesday, 18th June from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Southdown Sports Club in Lewes, with both free and paid parking available.

The event addresses growing concerns many families face when caring for ageing relatives. Participants will receive expert advice on supporting loved ones experiencing memory loss, confusion, and various health conditions, alongside practical strategies for helping elderly family members maintain their independence safely at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many families worry about their older loved ones' safety and wellbeing, particularly when they're not there to help," says Alison, owner and Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield. "This event provides a supportive environment where people can gain practical knowledge, ask specific questions, and connect with others facing similar challenges."

Spot the Signs event hosted by Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield

The free event will cover:

Expert guidance on supporting loved ones with memory loss and confusion

Practical strategies for promoting safe, independent living at home

Information about health conditions affecting older adults

Community resources available to them

Opportunity for attendees to ask specific questions about caring for older adults

The workshop is part of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield’s commitment to supporting the local community. The company, which is rated 9.8/10 on Homecare.co.uk, provides compassionate care and lifestyle support services designed to help older adults maintain their independence at home.

To book a place or for more information:

Learn how to care for your ageing loved one

Places are limited and booking is essential for this free event. Refreshments will be provided.