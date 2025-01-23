Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur extends a massive thank you to the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur (HSAWA) wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people, businesses, churches and community groups for their incredible generosity and support of their annual Christmas appeal, “Be a Secret Santa”.

Thanks to kindness within the local community, they are delighted to share that their £12,000 target has already been surpassed, reaching over £13,000 – with donations still arriving!

However, the numbers that truly matter are the lives this generosity has touched. This incredible sum has ensured that: 89 children unwrapped Christmas presents - for some the only gifts they received. 48 families received hampers brimming with festive food, gift vouchers and essentials, easing the financial pressures of the season. Staff and Volunteers supported 51 families in their homes, in Family Groups and over the telephone, helping to ease loneliness while providing vital practical and emotional support. 35 children and their parents enjoyed a magical Christmas outing – from Chichester Canal trips to soft play fun, complete with a visit from Father Christmas himself.

The compassion of the local community has brightened the lives of so many and ensured that no family felt alone this Christmas. And for them, it is profoundly moving to know that their neighbours care. A particular thank you to Howdens Portslade and Legal & General for sponsoring the appeal.

Children delighted with their Christmas presents!

2025 also marks a significant milestone for Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur as they celebrate 25 years of supporting families in the local area. Over the past quarter-century, they’ve worked hand-in-hand with parents, helping to create brighter futures for children and fostering a stronger, more caring community. To mark this special anniversary, they will be hosting celebrations throughout the year - keep eyes on their website www.home-startawa.org.uk for updates soon.

HSAWA is a community-run service of local parents, grandparents and professionals using lived experience to create brighter futures for thousands of local children. Practical and emotional help is given weekly in family homes, on the phone, in Family Groups or via their counselling service, and crucially, all their services are free of charge.

Receiving no statutory funding, the charity relies entirely on financial support from the local community, and so Home-Start's Christmas appeal, “Be a Secret Santa” was as vital as ever.