Home-Start CHAMS (Crawley, Horsham and Mid-Sussex) part of first national TV advert campaign

Family support charity, Home-Start CHAMS, has joined a new national campaign called “We answer the cries you don’t hear” to raise awareness of the isolation faced by new parents.

The campaign includes the charity’s first ever TV adverts airing throughout September and October showing the challenges and isolation that parents with new babies can face behind closed doors, and to encourage people to respond to the cries you don’t hear from parents.

The first advert aired on ITV 3 on Saturday, September 21 and forms the centre of an integrated campaign aimed at raising awareness of Home-Start with people who could support the organisation’s vital work with their time, money or voice – as volunteers, donors or campaigners.

Home-Start UK has worked with film makers Heidi Lynch and Leah Vlemmiks who provided pro-bono support to create three new films that highlight critical issues such as maternal mental health, the impact of the cost of living on families, and the grief faced by parents with young children.

Home-Start UK warning of an isolation and mental health epidemic among parents and have launched the “We answer the cries you don’t hear” campaign the charity meet the rising demand it faces.

A new survey commissioned by leading family support charity, Home-Start UK, reveals potential widespread loneliness among parents in the South East, with over 4-in-5 (83%) reporting they have experienced feeling lonely or isolated.

The results are part of a national study, carried out by YouGov, highlights the scale of isolation felt by parents and carers during critical stages of their children’s development and identifies an urgent need for addressing loneliness for families across the country.

The report shows that nationally, younger parents are much more likely to report feeling isolated than older parents. 28% of parents aged 18-24 say they always or often feel lonely, compared to 20% of parents aged 35-44, and just 16% of parents aged 45-54.

Additionally, those on lower incomes are more likely to say they always or often feel lonely, compared to those on higher incomes. (24% in C2DE v 15% in ABC1), and the high cost of living being the leading factor given contributing towards feelings of loneliness or isolation (48%).

The survey also reveals the impact of rising cost of living and the mental health concerns of parents. 48% of parents cited the high cost of living as a significant factor contributing to their feelings of loneliness or isolation while 43% of parents acknowledged that mental health challenges play a role in their sense of isolation. Those with the youngest children find physical distance from family and friends as a major contributor to their loneliness and would like more community-based support.

In response to this crisis, Home-Start UK have launched “We answer the cries you don’t hear” to raise awareness of the challenges parents face.

Home-Start CHAMS, which supports families and children in Crawley, Horsham and Mid-Sussex is calling for more volunteers to come forward to help support of our growing demand.

In the past year Home-Start CHAMS supported 292 families and 505 children last year, which is an 11% increase.

Peter Grigg, Chief Executive of Home-Start UK, which represents 177 local Home-Starts across the UK, added: “This survey paints a painful picture of a loneliness crisis in parenthood. Even though we are more digitally connected than ever, too many parents are missing meaningful connections with other adults, and this is having a devastating impact on their ability to cope as well as on child development.

"Parenting can be so joyful, but where parents and carers are isolated, parents can lack emotional support and children miss social interaction. Parents and carers are the most important factor in a child’s development and so it is important for all our futures that we provide compassionate communities of support for families in the critical early years of childhood.”

The films highlight the challenges faced by parents like Fahima, who found herself living in a hostel with a four-year-old during pregnancy.

Fahima said: “My mental health declined rapidly due to being sick with hyperemesis, homelessness, and loneliness. By the time I gave birth, I was in a very bad place, struggling to even perform basic tasks like showering or holding my baby. Without Home-Start I believe I would have had a severe breakdown”

For more information about the campaign and to view the films, please visit (link). Home-Start UK welcomes everyone to join the conversation and help support their local Home-Start to combat loneliness and isolation among families.