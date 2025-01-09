Homeless charity Stonepillow shortlisted for film award

By Alfie Montague
Contributor
Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:58 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:12 GMT
Local homeless charity Stonepillow have been shortlisted at the Smiley Charity Film Awards 2025.

Stonepillow's winter video appeal 'Invisible Struggles Require Visible Support,' has been shortlisted for the prestigious Smiley Charity Film Awards.

This short film sheds light on the often-overlooked challenges faced by individuals experiencing "hidden homelessness," highlighting Stonepillow as their crucial lifeline.

Stonepillow's winter video appeal
Stonepillow's winter video appeal

The public voting stage is now open, and the charity is competing against other incredible charities across the UK to become finalists.

Could you please take a moment to cast your vote for your local homeless charity to get national recognition?

VOTE: https://lnkd.in/eQdHUu2u

WATCH THE FILM: https://stonepillow.org.uk/invisible-struggles-require-visible-support/

