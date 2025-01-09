Homeless charity Stonepillow shortlisted for film award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local homeless charity Stonepillow have been shortlisted at the Smiley Charity Film Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stonepillow's winter video appeal 'Invisible Struggles Require Visible Support,' has been shortlisted for the prestigious Smiley Charity Film Awards.

This short film sheds light on the often-overlooked challenges faced by individuals experiencing "hidden homelessness," highlighting Stonepillow as their crucial lifeline.

Now, they need your help! 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonepillow's winter video appeal

The public voting stage is now open, and the charity is competing against other incredible charities across the UK to become finalists.

Could you please take a moment to cast your vote for your local homeless charity to get national recognition?

WATCH THE FILM: https://stonepillow.org.uk/invisible-struggles-require-visible-support/