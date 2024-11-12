Honouring our heroes at Polegate Remembrance Service

On Monday, November 11th, a moving Remembrance Service took place at the Polegate War Memorial Recreation Ground. The community gathered in strong numbers, each attendee showing heartfelt respect for the brave men and women who gave their lives in service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a solemn moment, Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar laid a wreath on behalf of Polegate Town Council, paying tribute to our fallen heroes.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said ‘I was pleased to see so many of our community to come together this remembrance day for time for us to reflect, remember and honour the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, organised by the Royal British Legion Polegate and supported by Polegate Town Council, brought together residents of all ages to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thank you to everyone who attended and helped to ensure we never forget.