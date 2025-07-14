Honouring Samir El-Ziftawy: The People’s Award Winner at the at the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards 2025

Samir El-Ziftawy, a much-loved and truly inspirational member of the Achieve together and Campaign 4 Change community, has been posthumously awarded The People’s Award at the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards 2025.

Samir lived at an Achieve together residential home on Dyke Road in Hove.

Samir was given this award in recognition of his incredible work as a campaigner and advocate for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities. He worked closely with Campaign 4 Change and organisations like PMLD LINK and Changing Our Lives to make sure people with complex needs were heard and included. Even while facing serious health challenges, Samir never stopped speaking up for others. He helped lead the ‘Mind Your Language’ campaign, encouraging more respectful and accurate ways of talking about learning disabilities. He also helped shape national healthcare guidelines by sharing his experiences, so that others could receive better, more compassionate support in hospitals. Samir’s work has already made a real difference, and his legacy will continue to inspire change for years to come.

The judges described Samir as:

“A presence that spoke volumes—a radiant force of positivity, resilience, and determination. His smile could brighten any room, his advocacy shifted perspectives, and his relentless commitment to inclusion and awareness made a profound impact. Through tireless campaigning, Samir championed the voices of those often unheard, ensuring individuals with PMLD were seen, respected, and empowered. His work was not only impactful but truly transformative.”

The award was collected on Samir’s behalf by Laurie Finn, who shared:

“I was so privileged to know Samir and to have shared so many moments with him. He inspired me and everyone around him with his tenacity, zest for life, and continual commitment to driving change. I am incredibly proud.”

Michael Fullerton, Achieve together’s Director of Wellbeing, Strategy and Collaboration, reflected:

“National awards in the social care sector are typically given to professionals working within it. It’s rare for someone with lived experience to be recognised in this way—and even rarer for someone with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD). This award honours the extraordinary impact Samir had—not only on those who knew him but on society more widely. He was unwavering in his belief that people with profound disabilities should be seen, heard, and valued. His legacy calls on all of us to continue the work he started: to raise visibility, champion respect, and promote inclusion in every community.”

Samir’s life and legacy remind us all that true leadership comes from lived experience, and that every voice matters. His spirit lives on in the movement he helped shape—and in every step we take toward a more inclusive world.