Honouring the past, blooming into the future in Hassocks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Commemorations in Adastra Park on 8th May will feature two newly-created name tablets. In tribute, South Downs Nurseries has donated a striking display of red, white and blue flowering plants, now in bloom in the circular flowerbed nearby.
Representing South Downs Nurseries is Josh Sleet, who has worked closely with dedicated Adastra Park volunteers Allan Nicholls and Colin Day to bring this floral tribute to life. “We are honoured to play a small part in this meaningful event, helping to remember those who served and sacrificed for generations to come”, said Josh.
The new WW2 memorial tablets will be rededicated in the park’s Memorial Garden.