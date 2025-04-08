Honouring the past, blooming into the future in Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe looks set to be a colourful one in Hassocks thanks to the support of a local family-run business.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commemorations in Adastra Park on 8th May will feature two newly-created name tablets. In tribute, South Downs Nurseries has donated a striking display of red, white and blue flowering plants, now in bloom in the circular flowerbed nearby.

Representing South Downs Nurseries is Josh Sleet, who has worked closely with dedicated Adastra Park volunteers Allan Nicholls and Colin Day to bring this floral tribute to life. “We are honoured to play a small part in this meaningful event, helping to remember those who served and sacrificed for generations to come”, said Josh.

The new WW2 memorial tablets will be rededicated in the park’s Memorial Garden.