Hop to it and enjoy Brilliant Brighton’s free Easter trail!

Families, friends, and fun-seekers alike are invited to celebrate the Easter holidays in style with Brilliant Brighton’s free Easter Egg Trail, running from Friday 11th April until Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

This springtime adventure promises an egg-citing way to explore the heart of the city centre, withcolourful eggs hidden in posters in 22 businesses across North Laine, The Lanes, East Street, North Street, Western Road and Preston Street.

Whether you're a Brighton local or visiting during Easter, this family-friendly trail offers the perfect opportunity to explore the city while keeping both big and little ones alike entertained.

To join in the fun, download a trail map from Brilliant Brighton’s website or pick one up from participating businesses. As you explore, keep an eye out for the eggs displayed on posters in participating windows across the city. Then, simply count the number of eggs found on each poster, jot the figure down on your trail form, and then once all eggs have been found, add them up and enter the total on the Brilliant Brighton website.

Brilliant Brighton's Easter Egg Trail

Participants who successfully enter the correct number of eggs found will be entered into a giveaway for a chance to win one of 3 Brighton Gift Cards (ranging from £25 to £100) – the perfect prize to spend in over 70 city centre businesses!

From quirky shops and friendly salons, to independent stores and popular high street favourites, the Easter Egg Trail offers a fantastic opportunity to explore Brighton’s vibrant businesses while enjoying a fun and free Easter activity.

Shelley Welti, Marketing & Events Manager for Brilliant Brighton (a not-for-profit organisation formed of 500+ city centre businesses who put on projects including dressing the city centre in the summer, the city centre’s Christmas lights scheme, on-street ambassadors, events and more, to make the city centre a great place to work, live and visit), says: “We’re so egg-cited to run our Easter Egg Trail! It’s a brilliant way to get trail-goers of all ages exploring our wonderful city centre while supporting Brighton’s fantastic mix of independent and high street businesses. Plus, with the chance to win one of three Brighton Gift Cards, there’s even more reason to get involved!”

The Easter Egg Trail runs from Friday 11th April until Wednesday 23rd April 2025, with eggs displayed on posters found in businesses’ windows across North Laine, The Lanes, East Street, North Street, Western Road and Preston Street.

To find out more and download your trail map, visit brilliantbrighton.com/easter-egg-trail.