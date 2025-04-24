Hop to it! Battle care home residents host Easter bunny hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hazel Lodge care home have been having fantastic fun hiding Easter bunnies all over the place in Battle for local children to find.

The staff and residents decided to challenge local children to find 12 Easter bunnies that have been hiding in all kinds of different locations all over town. The children then had to write down the number of each bunny and where they had been found in order to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt.

General Manager, Rikki-Gene Bury, said: “We’ve all had such fun first of all hiding the bunnies and then receiving the entry forms from all the local children. Our residents have had a wonderful time reading all the entry forms and deciding the winners of the Easter bunny hunt. Of course, all the children were winners in our eyes!”

Megan Apps, mother of Iris, one of our winners said: “We had a lot of fun doing the bunny hunt, Iris is absolutely delighted to have won! Thank you for organising this every year”

Iris Apps one of the Hazel Lodge Bunny Hunt winners receiving her prize

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential, memory and respite care.