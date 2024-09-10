Horam and Vines Cross village news

Horam and Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN REFERENDUM: Horam Neighbourhood Plan Referendum, Thursday 26th September. Horam Parish Council have received the Decision Statement for the Neighbourhood Plan from Wealden District Council . The referendum on the Horam Neighbourhood Plan will take place on Thursday 26th September. The Polling Station at Horam Village Hall will be open from 7.00 am to 10.00 pm. The Decision Statement, the Examiner’s Report and the Horam Neighbourhood Plan (Referendum Version) can be viewed on Wealden District Council’s website: https://www.wealden.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/neighbourhood-planning/ PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO VOTE

CUCKOO TRAIL POLICE PATROLS:You may have seen us last week up and down the Cuckoo Trail on our own off-road bikes. Officers covered the trail from Heathfield to Eastbourne, spending a total of 19 hours patrolling and covering roughly 200 miles along the trail and the immediate area. We stopped to speak with lots of members of the public, who were all happy with our presence following reports of motorcycle ASB (anti-social behaviour) and theft. One lady was particularly pleased to see us as her husband had recently had his motorbike stolen, which when recovered had been a write-off. It is believed that the thieves used the Cuckoo Trail to get the bike away. Our increased presence will continue across the district. Please continue to report anything to us that we may need to know - as this helps us direct our patrols where demand is needed most! PARISH COUNCIL Office Opening For Horam Parish Council. Horam Parish Council offices are open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday mornings 9.30 am – 12.30pm Friday morning 10.00am – 1pm