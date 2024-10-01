Horam and Vines Cross Village News

CUCKOO CAFÉ HORAM: Afternoon Tea with Mr. & Mrs. Claus is coming

CUCKOO CAFÉ HORAM: Afternoon Tea with Mr. & Mrs. Claus is coming soon! Enjoy a festive afternoon filled with delicious treats, drinks & a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus themselves. A perfect event for families, children, and Christmas lovers of all ages! Booking details coming very soon! Keep an eye out for more information and be ready to book your spot. Team Cuckoo: Watch this space. We are thrilled to introduce Scarlett, our newest team member joining our front of house. With a background in hospitality, Scarlett certainly knows how to bring service with a smile, We’re excited to see the fresh ideas and insights she’ll bring to Cuckoo Café.

HEARTWOOD PROJECT: Our activities included: pallet breaking and de nailing the wood so we can begin to make a new garden planter fixing legs of the oldest Heartwood chair, splitting pallet wood for kindling, peeling chestnut poles, sanding chopping boards - they are looking and feeling fabulous and they’re ready to be oiled. Now fire building - two students are now very skilful and confident with this task. We drilled drainage holes in the bottom of the planter which was very necessary as it had become waterlogged. We planted some garlic ready to be harvested in the spring (hopefully!) If you’d like to find out more about us, please read below for more information: Do you enjoy fresh air and being outside? Are you looking for meaningful connection in a beautiful woodland setting? The Heartwood Project offers weekly sessions for adults who have learning disabilities, are neurodivergent or who have mental or additional needs. We are a friendly and supportive team who focus on the clients in order to enable them to reach their potential. Contact Mark Lloyd & Helen Stringfellow. Mark mobile: 07961015307 Helen mobile: 07712159410 Email: [email protected]