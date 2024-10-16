Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ALL DRESSED UP HALLOWEEN: Support your local shops! Halloween is around the corner so instead of using the big supermarkets, you have Art and Tricha and their great shop on your doorstep . So many great things in this amazing shop for Halloween, birthdays, tricks and jokes etc. They do so much for the village so let’s help them out too by supporting and using their great shop.

COWBEECH BONFIRE SOCIETY: Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust will hold the Cowbeech Bonfire and Fireworks on Friday 25 October 2024. Join us for an unforgettable night of fire, light, and fun! Here's what's happening: 6:00 PM: Gates open at the Bonfire Field 6:30 PM: Torchlight parade with the Ryebellion Drummers from Merrie Harriers Pub to the bonfire site 7:00 PM: Lighting of the bonfire 8:00 PM: Fireworks display by BBB Fireworks 9:30 PM: Event closes Plus! Guy competition: Bring your best Guy for a chance to win! Food and drinks: Enjoy a delicious Hog Roast, BBQ, and Hot drinks to keep you warm! Tickets: Adults: £5 Children over 12: £3 Children under 12: Free Tickets are available now from Merrie Harriers Pub and at the gate. Don’t miss this fantastic night of community fun! See you at the Bonfire Field!

HORAM VILLAGE HALL: HELP NEEDED: We're applying for a £20k Community Grant from Horam Parish Council to help fund the BMX/Pump Track. Total cost of the project is £67,670 and we have already collected over £10k from our Crowdfunder Campaign due to the generosity of the residents of Horam. We're also applying to other national funders for the balance of overall cost. If you would like to help our application you can email the [email protected] with a short note of support for the project. The deadline for applications is 30th October. We believe the Horam Community really wants this facility so please help us to achieve this goal by sending an email to the clerk. Thank you

If you have a story or an event please contact: Melvyn Butcher on: [email protected] or Susan King, Senior Reporter: at [email protected].