Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Neighbourhood Plan

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Neighbourhood plans adopted at Extraordinary Wealden meeting Neighbourhood plans for Ninfield, East Hoathly with Halland and Horam have been formally adopted by Wealden District Council.

It follows three referendums asking residents of the three areas if they wanted Wealden District Council to use the neighbourhood plans – prepared by each of the area’s parish councils - to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

In Ninfield 297 of those who voted in the September 5 referendum were in favour of the neighbourhood plan being used to determine planning applications in the neighbourhood area with 29 against.

In East Hoathly with Halland 347 residents were in favour with nine against – in the referendum on September 5 - and in Horam - in a referendum on September 28 – 518 voted in favour while 33 were against.

Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said: “I would like to thank residents for caring about their neighborhoods and taking the time to vote.

"I would also like to congratulate Ninfield, East Hoathly with Halland and Horam parish councils on getting their neighbourhood plans in place, and to thank the Wealden council planning team for supporting the parishes and residents throughout the process.

"The positive vote means that the three plans have now been adopted with immediate effect and will have a positive influence on the planning of their neighborhoods.”