Horam and Vines Cross Village News

The club is holding its annual summer football tournament on the 7th and 8th June. We have over 2000 local children/parents/friends etc who attend the event. We are looking for sponsors for the event again this year. The options available are: £50 per business and you get your company logo on the tournament website and a shoutout on our Facebook page on the run up to the event and a shoutout out on event day. £150 where you get the above plus you can have a banner up at the event (these will be tied to the metal fencing around the pitches) banner must be supplied by you the week before the event. Then we looking at having up to 6 stalls, where you bring your own tables and we charge a pitch fee of £100. We would be interested in anything football, family related. Please message me what your business does to see if it would fit what we are looking for. Unfortunately no cake, burger or ice cream stalls as this is already covered. Then main sponsor of the event: £500 and a double pitch at the event, and all of the above included. Let me know if you are interested in any of the above sponsorship opportunities!