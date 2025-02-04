Horam and Vines Cross Village News
CUCKOO CAFÉ HORAM - NEEDLE FELTING WORKSHOP
Join us for our very first workshop and create your own adorable handcrafted Mavis or Merlin Mouse! When: Wednesday, 5th March, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Cost: £40 per person Open to all skill levels—beginners welcome! Limited spaces available, so book early to avoid disappointment. Call: 01435 69219 to book and pay.
HEATHFIELD and HORAM FOOTBALL CLUB
The club is holding its annual summer football tournament on the 7th and 8th June. We have over 2000 local children/parents/friends etc who attend the event. We are looking for sponsors for the event again this year. The options available are: £50 per business and you get your company logo on the tournament website and a shoutout on our Facebook page on the run up to the event and a shoutout out on event day. £150 where you get the above plus you can have a banner up at the event (these will be tied to the metal fencing around the pitches) banner must be supplied by you the week before the event. Then we looking at having up to 6 stalls, where you bring your own tables and we charge a pitch fee of £100. We would be interested in anything football, family related. Please message me what your business does to see if it would fit what we are looking for. Unfortunately no cake, burger or ice cream stalls as this is already covered. Then main sponsor of the event: £500 and a double pitch at the event, and all of the above included. Let me know if you are interested in any of the above sponsorship opportunities!
HORAM PARISH COUNCIL PARISH ASSEMBLY
A date for your diary. Horam Parish Council have their Annual Parish Assembly in the Village Hall on Thursday 27th March starting at 6.45 pm. The A267 Road Safety Group have been invited to make a short presentation to parishioners at the meeting which they have accepted.
LAKEDOWN BREWING COMPANY and TAPROOM
Kissing goodbye to January and welcoming a bit of sunshine into the brewery today! On this gloomy day, we’re brewing up something bright—our brand-new 3.4% Spring Extra Pale. Super sessionable, fresh, and packed with vibrant hop character, it’s the perfect pint to shake off the winter blues. This one’s shaping up to be a crisp, easy-drinking beauty, just in time for mid-February. Stay tuned—longer days and lighter pints are just around the corner! TAPROOM OPENING: Wednesday 4-8pm | Thursday 4-8pm | Friday 12-8pm | Saturday 12-8pm | Sunday 12-7pm – please check. Lakedown Trout Fishery, Swife Lane, Burwash, United Kingdom. 01435 883449, [email protected]
