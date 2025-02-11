Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Don’t forget to come and see what delights you can buy at our destash sale. Free entry Tea Coffee and cake for sale. Raffle. So do join us. 1pm to 4.30pm this Saturday coming 15th Feb. Any last minute sellers contact us as we have room for a couple of extra tables available: 07941041616

Holly and Ivy: Flower refresh @ Horam Emporium. Pop along to collect your weekend flowers. Beautiful flower bouquets £7. Vase filled flowers £5. Potted Primrose and Narcissus £4. Dried flower hearts from £7. I will be putting larger bouquets on the stall this week ready for Valentines Day. Do you own a B&B or holiday let ? Would you like to brighten up your room with a small vase of flowers. I can provide a hassle free reasonably priced vase refill service. I provide the vases, flowers and change/ refresh on a regular basis / changeover days. All my flowers are supplied by local growers/ suppliers. Pricing for a small vase of seasonal flowers start at just £2.50 including the vase! No contract. Welcome your guests who are celebrating birthdays , Valentines , anniversaries or Mother’s Day while staying with you, making them feel special or even extra special! I can also supply bouquets / vases to sell as gifts. My aim as a small local business is to provide a hassle-free service which enhances your customer experience and helps to make your venue visually appealing at a low cost.

Are you looking for an outdoor volunteering role? Something that keeps you active in the fresh air, meeting new people, making a difference in your community? We have all these opportunities for different types of volunteering: Train up as a Health Walk Leader - one hour walks, lead once or twice a month - see East Sussex Health Walks. Conservation mornings - taking care of green spaces, connecting with nature and learning new skills. Conservation days - for people who like a bit more activity, how about a day in the woods at Ninfield? Get in touch to find out more! Contact: 07764 655609