Horam and Vines Cross Village News

GUN BREWERY SUNDAY MARKET Sunday 2 March Gun Brewery, Gun Hill, TN21 0JX Near Horam, East Sussex. Come join us for our monthly market, with a wide range of art, crafts and food stalls set up around the production space. The market will be open from 12pm-3pm The taproom will be open to serve the best beers and ciders and we will have street food available from Dough Miky. Call: 01323 700200 or head to our website to book tables. Confirmed stalls to be confirmed soon go to our website or Facebook page.

CHIDDINGLY BONFIRE SOCIETY

If you've ever fancied supporting a local bonfire society, but have never quite taken the plunge, make 2025 the year you do it! Join up with Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society and be a part of the historic Sussex Bonfire celebrations, at our own event in the grounds of 15th century Pekes Manor (processing through Chiddingly village and Muddles Green) and at other venues across Sussex throughout the autumn. There are plenty of social and fundraising events throughout the year, including our annual Sussex Day Fayre in June, and we have a dedicated Humbugs section for younger members too. Visit our website or Facebook page for details - www.chiddinglybonfire.co.uk - or get in touch via email using: [email protected] - we look forward to meeting you

QUIZ NIGHT AND RAFFLE - CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE HALL

1 March 7pm 7.30 start. £5 each maximum- teams of 6. Hot drinks and rolls at the interval. Free to bring your own nibbles. To book a table contact Mrs. Elaine Birch: 01323 846795. In aid of Memory Lane, Eastbourne. Providing activities for people with dementia.

GUIDES and RANGERS

1st Chiddingly Rainbows, Brownies, Guides & Rangers are run by just two Leaders. We do from 4.30 till 8.30pm on a Monday evening. We have some amazing unit helpers, great mums who step in at the last minute if needed. But we really need another Leader or Leader in training. Please consider registering on the Girlguiding website to volunteer.

WEALDEN CITZENS ADVICE

An additional contribution of £15,000 has been given to Wealden Citizens Advice from Wealden District Council’s Cost of Living reserves. The Wealden-based charity received extra funding from the council for the winter of 2024-2025 to help residents with debt problems. Last year, the council also gave the charity £43,000 from the Cost of Living reserves for the 2023-2024 financial year. The council is pleased to give the further contribution to support the continuous hard work happening in the district. The extra funding will help the organisation to obtain additional resource to ease pressure within the organisation and to support Cost of Living. Between April 2023 – March 2024, Wealden Citizens Advice supported 1,281 clients with 4,270 issues relating to benefits and tax credits and 655 clients with 2,784 debt related issues. The overall service supported and assisted their clients in achieving an income gain of £1,739,079, along with assisting clients with £723,077 of debts written off and a total of £107,588 in reimbursements. Councillor Rachel Millward, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Community, Culture and Communications and leader of the council, said, “We are delighted to be able to support Wealden Citizens Advice with an additional grant of £15,000. This funding will enable the charity to continue its invaluable work in our community, providing much-needed support to thousands of our residents. Huge thanks are due to the brilliant volunteers who work at Wealden Citizens Advice – it’s through wonderful volunteer organisations like this that we are able to keep making Wealden fairer and kinder for all.”