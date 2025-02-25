Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Toads on the Road - whenever you see that sign you know that spring is on its way, although it hasn't actually made its presence felt so far this February. In one night over 100 Toads were helped across a small section of road in Vines Cross. When we lived in Alfriston and headed down through Litlington to walk our dogs, you knew something was afoot when the Toads on the Road signs appeared. They were set in the verges north and south of the Friston Forest car park and everyone, but everyone took note and slowed right down. I'm sure we all rained doom on some of the little vertebrates, but hopefully enough of them survived to create more toads, and frogs that year. Now Toad Patrols are starting everywhere and you'll find them right across East Sussex from Burwash to Ditchling. Log onto the Froglife website and you can download a map with tiny representations of frogs and toads dotted onto sites throughout the county. There seems to be a healthy number of toad and frog patrols in and around Uckfield. The Litlington Toad Patrol has moved on more than a hop and a skip from our days there. Now they are advertising for volunteers to cover short evening shifts over the next few weeks to carry toads across the road to safety (and count the squashed ones for Froglife'. They say: "You'd be with a small team and a pub is the meeting place. A short training session is required," Message Helen Frederick on Facebook if you are interested. Froglife says at this time of year toads are migrating back to the wetland areas near rivers and streams. "To do this many of them have to cross roads - this usually happens at night making them very hard to see. Please drive slowly and try to avoid squashing them as they look like little dark triangles easily mistaken for leaves or debris. There are toad patrols out on the busiest nights trying to help as many to safety as we can so please be aware of people on the road ((in hi viz clothing with a bucket.) If you'd like to volunteer in your area contact: [email protected] or go to www.Froglife." Over in Plumpton, patrols have already been out and about. On the Plumpton Community Group Facebook page, Sandie Jackson noted: '149 toads and 38 newts were carried safety across Plumpton Lane. Sadly there were also casualties - we counted 12 dead. Thank you for slowing down.' Volunteers we've spoken to say they love the work and feel it makes up a little for the large scale destruction of so much habitat vital for wildlife. They say: "We can't do much, but even this small amount does make you feel better."