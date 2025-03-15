Horam and Vines Cross Village News
HORAM and VINES CROSS VILLAGE NEWS
Please note. This column will now include Chiddingly in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]
OLD ORCHARD HOUSE HOREBEECH LANE
A government planning inspector has backed a decision to delay people moving into a new housing development in Horam until essential wastewater infrastructure upgrades are completed. In 2022, a planning appeal allowed for 38 new dwellings to be built on land at Old Orchard House, Horebeech Lane, Horam. The inspector allowing that appeal imposed planning conditions. Southern Water stated that its systems wouldn’t be able to cope with the foul drainage from the houses without an upgrade. One of the conditions was that none of the homes can be occupied until the necessary foul drainage works have been completed. Last year, Southern Water changed its mind and announced that developments of up to 50 houses would not cause any flooding or spillage issues. The developer – Chailey Homes Ltd – reacted by asking Wealden council to remove the condition preventing occupation. The council refused and the developer appealed. A planning inspector has now rejected the appeal and said that the council is entitled to impose conditions on occupation if there’s evidence that foul drainage works are necessary to prevent pollution. The council is also allowed to refuse to remove the condition if it can show that the necessary works haven’t been done, which is the case with the development. The planning inspector also said that Southern Water’s change of mind was illogical and therefore unconvincing. Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said: “We are delighted that the inspector has upheld our planning officers’ decision to refuse to remove the occupancy condition on this new housing development in Horam until the necessary wastewater infrastructure improvements have been completed. “It is surprising that the developer was willing to risk exposing residents both on and near the development to sewage floods. It is also pleasing that Southern Water’s policy about turn has been exposed as unjustified. “This decision will be of use to every planning authority that faces similar problems, so it feels good that Wealden has led the way.”
TCV SUSSEX WALK
We had a lovely walk on the Cuckoo Trail yesterday, and we’re over the moon that there is appetite to keep the Horam and Heathfield Cuckoo Trail walks going. A few extra volunteers to lead once a month each and we'll be good. If you’d like to join the team and don a hi-vis jacket on the occasional Tuesday, please get in touch: [email protected] / 07483 050767
EAST SUSSEX WRAS
WRAS volunteers will be hosting the Arlington Bluebell Walk & Farm Trail on Tuesday the 6th of May and we would love to see you there! The Arlington Bluebell Walk & Farm Trail is such a lovely day out, you can walk through the bluebells and white wood anemones in a 24-acre ancient oak wood, then indulge in refreshments and light bites in the barn cafe. There will be cake, bakes and lunch available, all freshly home-made and prepared by us. Open from 10am until 5pm, please do come and say hello. We would love to hear from you if you're a keen baker and able to donate a homemade cake or sweet treat for us to provide on the day! If you can help with this, please get in touch with [email protected]
CHIDDINGLY BONFIRE SOCIETY
We’ve got a great year of events ahead of us and we’d love you to join us at them! Go to our website for details: Chiddinglybonfire.co.uk
WALKING NETBALL
Exciting news - we're thrilled to announce a 50% discount on our upcoming term of either Walking Netball, or Back-To-Netball! Whether you're a seasoned player or completely new to the game, this is the perfect opportunity to stay active and have fun. Spots are limited, so grab your trainers and join us on the court! Walking Netball - Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 Back-To-Netball - Wednesdays 7:30-8:30 Email: [email protected] for more info