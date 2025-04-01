Horam and Vines Cross Village News

A substantial audience attended the Horam Parish Assembly 27 March at the Village Hall, Horam. The meeting was ably chaired by Andy Billings who gave a comprehensive Chairman’s Annual report to the audience. The report was full of very useful information including a detailed breakdown of the parish expenditure. It was very refreshing and transparent the way the precept increase was delivered for 2025/6 by the chairman. His explanation is set out below: I think it is necessary to explain the rise in the Parish Council precept for the 2025-26 financial year. As Chairman I will be making a presentation on this topic at the Horam Annual Parish Assembly on Thursday 27th March at the Horam Village Hall from 6.45pm. This will be an opportunity for residents to ask questions and highlight their concerns. The Parish Council budget and precept must by law be Resolved (i.e. approved) by the Full Council. In the approved budget and Precept there are three items which together amount to 93% of the increase in the Precept:- Rental costs for the Parish Council office and meeting room. The office rent has increased by 41%. This was due to a new agreement between the Parish Council and the Horam Club Rooms Charity who own the building. The rental costs are still below commercial rental rates. The General Reserves budget. Due to changes in National Guidelines the Parish Council needed to increase the General Reserves. For a Council of our size, we should now have General Reserves of between 50 – 80% of the Precept. General Reserves can only be raised through the Precept, not from CIL. The Parish Council made the decision that it was necessary to be financially sound in order to be an active council and to avoid the risks of bankruptcy in the future. Therefore, an additional £25,000 had to be set aside to ensure the Parish Council complies with National Guidelines. Previously General Reserves had been used to part fund the Precept, at a time when National Guidelines allowed that. This had kept the precept down but had also reduced the General Reserves. A Landscape Sensitivity Assessment of the Coxlow area where the Wealden Draft Local Plan shows a proposed development of 750 dwellings. When Wealden’s Draft Local Plan was published the Parish Council noted the strength of residents’ concerns regarding the effect this development would have on the village and on the Cuckoo Trail. Also, during the Horam Neighbourhood Plan public consultations the Parish Council had noted residents’ desire to maintain the rural aspect and nature of the Cuckoo Trail within the Parish. Horam Parish Council had been given confidential sight of some early outline plans showing where dwellings might be built in Coxlow; some close to the Cuckoo Trail and would likely impact on some environmentally sensitive areas close to the Cuckoo Trail and Cinderghyll. As the Coxlow development would be the biggest thing to hit Horam since the arrival of the railway, the Parish Council believed it was in the interests of the whole community to have their own impartial Landscape Sensitivity Study covering the whole Coxlow area. This would be independent of the reports prepared for Wealden District Council which only covered Coxlow in a piecemeal fashion. There is a narrow window of opportunity to commission the report which as a council we believe would be vital in building an independent, evidence-based case for preserving the rural nature of the Cuckoo Trail; funds of £14,000 have been budgeted for this. As such this is a one-off item in the budget so would not be in the budget for next year. These 3 items account for 50.5% out of the 54.3% increase in the Precept. The remaining 3.8% is due to the national increase in employers’ NI contributions and marginal increases in other budget line-items and is still lower than each of East Sussex County Council, the Fire Authority and the Police & Crime Commissioner increases. None of these decisions were taken lightly. Parish Councillors are very aware that this is public money coming directly from the residents who pay the Precept. I can confidently state however, that Horam Parish Council sets a budget to only cover what is believed to be needed for the coming year. Presentations were given by Adam Price regarding the Horam Community Garden - Alison Knight and Peta Highton on the Ramblers. Cllr Bob Bowdler on Wealden Works and Devolution, Susan King, Sarah Jones and Melvyn Butcher on the A267 Road Safety Group. A very important question was raised by a group of local residents informing the assembly of a 24-hour license application had been made by the Horam Esso garage. It was reported that alcohol and hot food would be served from a hatch on the petrol stations premises. The residents’ concerns were that the petrol station is located in a residential area and would cause a lot of distress, noise at late hours. The entrance to the garage has been a black spot for decades and many accidents have been reported due to the location of the garage and vehicles overtaking parked cars many parked cars have been damaged. Apparently, there has been no consultation with the residents. A strong objection has been raised to Wealden’s Licensing committee. Watch this space. Over the years I have been present and reported on many Parish Assemblies. Personally, I found that there was a great community spirit at this assembly. The answers to questions were clear and succinct, even a young member of the audience helped to sort out a glitch with audio visual equipment. Well done her. When an IT problem arises they say you should find the youngest person you can to solve it!