Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Please note. This column will now include Chiddingly in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

CARNAGE ON THE A 267

As reported on the A267 Road Safety Groups social media page. Yet another accident on the A267 tonight near the Horam fuel station. A neighbour’s car (for the third time) is written off. This time pushed down the bank right outside our row of houses. Thankfully, no-one was physically hurt, but distressed parents, young children crying, police, ambulance attending, blue flashing lights is a distressing sight. Ironically, the driver with the wife and two young children was the sole cause of this happening, no-one else, or other car was involved. Something has to be done to stop impatient, speeding drivers entering the 'village' of Horam. This is a notorious black spot and needs to be included in the ESCC Speed Reduction Scheme. With the garage now being successful in applying for a 24 hours liquor licence and allegedly serving hot beverages through a hatch at night, these extended hours will put more emphasis on traffic movements that pass residents’ parked cars. Within a seven-mile radius there are two 24 hr. garages, both serving alcohol in a non-residential area. The Horam garage is in a residential area.

A267 Crash

PARISH COUNCIL COMMUNITY GRANTS

This year’s grant application process will begin in the Autumn of 2025. All relevant documentation will be available nearer the time.

POST OFFICE

Post Office Limited – Bank Buildings Drop & Collect – TN21 0EH The Post Office are introducing a new lighter format Post Office branch in your area at: Horam Convenience Store, 2 Bank Buildings, High Street, Horam, Heathfield, TN21 0EH on Fridays only. post office drop and collect information. Opening times: Mon; 07:00 – 21:00, Tue – Sat; 07:00 – 22:00, Sun; 08:00 – 21:00 Post Office services available: Mails; Parcel collect and return – prepaid only. Other; Bill payments, mobile top-up service. For information about product availability call: 03457 22 33 44 For further information please visit our Consultation Hub via the link below: Consultation Hub – Bank Buildings Drop & Collect TN21 0EH This service is in addition to the Post Office coming to the Horam Centre on a Monday morning from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY VE DAY 80 CELEBRATIONS MAY 11

VE Day 80 celebrations are just around the corner! Please join us at the Chiddingly Village 1940s Tea Dance. Entertainment by the fabulous Moxie Dolls. 1- 5pmThere's also a traditional afternoon tea and lots of games and activities for everyone. Tickets on sale from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/chiddingly-parish-bonfire...

HORAM EMPORIUM

The Horam Emporium opened its doors in January 2019, and when you step inside, you’ll enter a world of uniquely individual memorabilia, gifts and bric-a-brac.

We have stalls offering a variety of ladies Italian clothing and accessories, May’s gardenalia, bespoke wooden designs, china and glassware, handmade jewellery, vintage toys, hand made baby clothing and much more.

Stall Availability

The Horam Emporium occasionally has stalls that become available to rent. If you’re interested in becoming a stall holder at the Horam Emporium, please contact us.

Phone 01435 813999 Mail [email protected]

Address Horam Emporium High Street, Horam Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 0ER