Horam and Vines Cross Village News

The Wealden Community Sports Hub has reached another milestone with completion tothe Sports Hub building. The milestone was marked by a topping out ceremony at the site earlier this week with Wealden district councillors, Councillor Rachel Millward and Councillor Kelvin Williams fitting the final roof tile. The ceremony was also attended by the main contractor Sunninghill Construction, and the contract administrators Pick Everard, as well as the council’s internal project delivery team. The completed building will be used to house for the community café and meeting space, changing rooms and toilets – including a Changing Places facility. Work on the new Sports Hub, located on the outskirts of Hailsham began last year by Sunninghill Construction and is due to be completed in 2026. When finished it will offer high-quality sports and community facilities which can be used all year-round. The £16.7 million project is being funded and delivered by Wealden District Council, with £13.2 million being funded by the council, and a grant of £3.5million from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation via the charity’s Hubs programme. The site once finished will be operated on a not-for-profit basis by the charity, Leisure United and managed by The National Football Trust. Leisure United currently operates 18 sites across the country. It will be a new partnership arrangement involving the council and any surplus income generated from the facility will be reinvested into local grassroots sports. The state-of-the art facility will consist of two floodlit full size 3G pitches, four dual use floodlit netball/tennis courts and two padel tennis courts plus other community facilities such as a café and meeting space, skate park, a children’s play area and a perimeter pathway around the site – that will provide opportunities for all residents to participate in sports, health and wellbeing, and leisure activities. Throughout the process, the council has engaged with a range of partners including sport’s governing bodies, local sports clubs and most recently a public consultation event held to gain feedback on a skate park which will be installed. Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “The last time I visited the Sports Hub it was still undergoing significant earthwork reshaping which was being undertaken prior to construction. It has however moved along so much in the space of a couple of months, and it is now starting to take shape with the new changing and cafe facilities nearing completion. The new sports hub shows the new Alliance council is delivering on its adopted council strategy to ensure we are making a real difference to the wellbeing of all our residents.” Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country. Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities. This grant award to Wealden District Council towards developing a new community Sports Hub is fantastic news for the local community and will help give more people access to a great place to play.” Ken Benham, Chief Executive for Sussex County Football Association Ltd, said: “After leading the County FA for 25 years, it’s fantastic to see the Wealden Community Sports Hub project reaching this exciting milestone in my last year as CEO. Facilities like this are vital in supporting grassroots football and wider community sport, creating inclusive spaces where people of all ages and abilities can come together to stay active, develop skills and enjoy the game. We’re proud to support a project that will have such a lasting, positive impact across the area.”