Horam and Vines Cross Village News

A drink driver who lost control of his van and overturned on the A267 at Horam has been disqualified Sussex Police have confirmed. Police said that Vladimirs Vornakovs, 46, swerved and lost control of a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Police say Vornakovs was found to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he provided a roadside breath test. The incident happened at 12.20pm on April 19, 2025 on the southbound carriageway of the A267. A witness driving in the opposite direction had to brake sharply to avoid being struck by Vornakovs' vehicle as it crashed.

Other motorists stopped and attempted to help Vornakovs to exit the vehicle, and he eventually climbed out. Officers arrived and he denied that he had consumed alcohol, and claimed he had swerved to avoid a fox. At the roadside, Vornakovs gave a positive breath test for 87 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

In custody, he gave two further evidential readings which showed 75uhg of alcohol and 71 uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system respectively, still twice the legal limit. The dashcam footage should act as a warning to everyone about the dangers of drink driving.

Vornakovs later told police he had attended a wedding the previous day and was drinking until 4am. He believed the next day he was fine to drive after having a morning coffee. But this collision shows that alcohol stays in your system for a long time, and continues to seriously impair a driver’s reactions and ability to drive safely.

Stuart Kenway from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our message is simple, do not drink and drive. Vornakovs is incredibly fortunate that he did not cause serious harm to himself or other road users that day.”

HORAM PARISH COUNCIL

Community Spaces Grants programme: The council has installed a stair-climber at its entrance to enable easy access for all users of the centre, as the entrance to the Centre is via three steps. Grant awarded: £2,492.50

DISTRICT COUNCILLOR RESIGNS

Former District councillor Cornelie Usbourne has resigned due to personal reasons. A by election will be held in the near future.

DOWNWOOD VETS PUPPY CLASSES

Every Monday at 2pm we hold a puppy socialisation group run by one of our registered nurses Michelle at our Ringmer branch. Puppy parties offer many benefits to your new furry friends including confidence, social skills and aiding in the puppy’s development. These classes are aimed at puppie aged 9 weeks - 16 weeks of age (must have had their first vaccine a week prior to joining a group) in small group sessions.

Each group had a four-week course and each session lasts 45 minutes (£11.34 for the 4 week course) Each week covers different topics with a focus on positive puppy interaction we also cover handling, grooming, teeth cleaning, parasite control and basic training. Get in contact with us today by calling: 01273 928710 or emailing: [email protected]

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL DIARY DATE

Exciting News...diaries at the ready! Chiddingly Festival 2025 is all set to go. This year’s festival runs from September 25 to October 4. We're putting the finishing touches to a very exciting line-up of events for this year - check back soon for all details.

SUSSEX POLICE

Tackling anti-social behaviour. Officers from our Uckfield hub have linked in with the Wealden Council Housing Team to learn more about anti-social behaviour in the area and what we can do together to prevent it. We understand that ASB can and does negatively impact communities and can significantly affect residents’ quality of life. We will take action to address reports of ASB or crimes in progress, and we continue to encourage members of public to continue reporting to us. Your reports help us direct patrols to where they're needed most.