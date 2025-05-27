Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Robin Nesting

Please note. This column will now include Chiddingly in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event, please contact: [email protected]

Date for your diary. Rushlake Green Sunday 29 June. Well chums, get set for a twiffic summer! The Rudes are back with their 2025 Summer Tour of Gentle Harry's Farm! It will buzz with hilarity, sigh with tenderness and chirrup with gentle satire. Bursting with live music and original songs this brand new version of The Rudes’ smash hit musical comedy, first performed in 2011, will be sure to raise a smile....Tickets, tour dates & info available now from: www.therudes.co.uk

PLEASE DO NOT TRIM HEDGES - WHY TIMING TRIMS MATTERS

Nesting season runs from early spring to midsummer—disturbing shrubs/trees during this time risks destroying active nests. Camouflage is key: Overgrown branches hide nests from cats, raccoons, and birds of prey. Stress kills: Parent birds may abandon nests if disturbed repeatedly. How to prune safely: Wait until late summer – most fledglings leave nests by August. Inspect branches carefully – Look for nests (often cup-shaped, tucked deep in foliage) before cutting. Trim lightly in spring – Only remove dead or hazardous branches during nesting months. Plant bird-friendly shrubs – Choose dense natives like elderberry, holly, or juniper for natural nesting sites. Skip electric trimmers – Hand tools reduce noise and let you spot nests before cutting. Pro tip: If you must prune in spring, leave “wild pockets” of untrimmed growth where birds can rebuild.

TN22 Clubs – WEALDEN LUNCH and SOCIAL CLUBS FOR OLDER PEOPLE

What a wonderful time we all had celebrating VE day at our Horam Travelling Tea Trays. Our next social group is 12th June 2pm - 4.30pm , Christ Church Hall, Horebeech lane. All welcome. TN22 Clubs - Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY- SUSSEX DAY

Forget Bank Holidays and gloomy weather forecasts! It's nearly Sussex Day and for the second year running we are starting the celebrations with a family friendly Barn Dance. It’s happening on Saturday 14th June from 6pm so pull on your boots and get on down to Hawthbush Farm - next to the Gun Brewery Taproom - and dance the evening away. Tickets include food and are available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/chiddingly-parish-bonfire... and Chiddingly Village shop (cash only).

Hamper Raffle

We’re delighted to present our Grand Sussex Day Hamper Raffle for 2025. We’ve at least eight lavish prizes that are beautifully presented in handwoven baskets from Nutley Hall and named after local breweries. Tickets are £2.50 each and available from the Six Bells, Chiddingly Village Shop, CPBS members. Tickets also on sale at our Sussex Day Summer Fayre & Dog Show, Nash Street BN27 4AA where the raffle will be drawn at 3pm on Sunday 15 June. Participants must be 18+ Registered with Rother District Council: LN/200024950 A full list of prizes is on our website: https://www.chiddinglybonfire.co.uk/raffle-2025.html

DOWNWOOD VETS PUPPY CLASSES

Every Monday at 2pm we hold a puppy socialisation group run by one of our registered nurses Michelle at our Ringmer branch. Puppy parties offer many benefits to your new furry friends including confidence, social skills and aiding in the puppy’s development. These classes are aimed at puppies aged 9 weeks - 16 weeks of age (must have had their first vaccine a week prior to joining a group) in small group sessions Each group had a 4 week course and each session lasts 45 minutes (£11.34 for the 4 week course) Each week covers different topics with a focus on positive puppy interaction. We also cover handling, grooming, teeth cleaning, parasite control and basic training. Get in contact with us today by calling: 01273 928710 or emailing: [email protected]

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL DIARY DATE

Exciting News...diaries at the ready! Chiddingly Festival 2025 is all set to go. This year’s festival runs from the 25th September to 4th October. We're putting the finishing touches to a very exciting line-up of events for this year - check back soon for all details.

HORAM PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE OPENING HOURS

Horam Parish Council offices are open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday mornings 9.30 am – 12.30pm Friday morning 10.00am – 1pm