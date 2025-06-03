Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Good News - we are pleased to advise that the Village Hall car park has now been marked out with white lines.

HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION GROUND

Good News - we are pleased to advise that the Village Hall car park has now been marked out with white lines with thanks to the project cost being shared between the bowls, tennis and football clubs and the village hall committee. This will allow clear emergency access to all activities on the recreation ground.

AGE UK EAST SUSSEX

New White Lines

Worried about scams? Tracey can help. Every month, our amazing Scams Community Engagement Officer Tracey travels across East Sussex giving free talks, advice, and support to older people. She shares the latest scams to watch out for, how to spot red flags, and simple, practical steps to stay safe – whether it’s on your doorstep, over the phone, online, or through the post. For June, our updated scams timetable is now on our website! If you or someone you know could benefit from friendly, trustworthy advice about staying scam aware, Tracey’s sessions are a great place to start. See the full June timetable here: https://bit.ly/scamssessions Everyone’s welcome – and it’s free to attend.

GUN BREWERY CHIDDINGLY OUTDOOR SCREENING

Outdoor Screening of Marley and Me - bring your dog! Tue 24 Jun 2025 8:15 PM - 10:30 PM Gun Brewery, TN21 0JY Join us on the lawn outside Gun Brewery for an unforgettable screening of the film Marley and Me. Bring your camp chairs, your best friend (yes, dogs are welcome) and of course plenty of tissues. Tickets are £15. Charity (Registered Charity No. 1183775) by donating below!! 60 places available on a first come first served basis. Brewery will be open for Drinks and Snacks. Please bring a lead for your dog. Gun Brewery, TN21 0JY for more information contact Gun Brewery: 01323 700 200 About Gun brewery: Over the past few years, there has been a quiet revolution in the way people drink and make beer. Small brewers working with enthusiasm and great ingredients and without the constraints of large corporations are producing delicious beers once again. We are part of that movement. Our aim is simple; Inspired by brewing styles both old and new, to make great beer, using the best ingredients. Most of our beers are vegan and a growing number are also gluten free. In September 2021, we were awarded the coveted Great Taste Producer status by the Guild of Fine Foods. We are also a SALSA accredited brewery.

TN22 CLUBS Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People

Huge thank you to Sandra for a wonderful floristry demonstration & beautiful floral gift at our recent East Hoathly Travelling Tea Trays. Come along & join us next month 17th June. Try indoors bowling with the local club, plus step back in time & enjoy a summer reminiscent treat. A warm welcome. Do something amazing today, can you spare a few hours weekly, fortnightly or monthly. TN22 Clubs - Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People. Call; 07462 790210

CERAMICS

South East Open Studios this year. Come and visit and see the pottery. Access via the Cuckoo Trail at Cuckoo Trail Cafe entrance. Look out for the signs along the Cuckoo Trail - located near the allotments between Maynards Green and Heathfield. Cafe will be open and pottery displayed in large marquee. Free! Open 10.30-3.30 7th & 8th June, 13th, 14th & 15th June and 20th, 21st & 22nd June.

Cuckoo Trail Cafe reopens again for the summer! Barista coffee, cold drinks, cakes, bacon butties and paninis. Over June weekends we will be taking part in South East Open Studios with pottery on display and for sale in the marquee.

Please note. This column will now include Chiddingly in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]