Horam and Vines Cross Village News

HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION GROUND

We are very pleased to announce that with the help of generous support from Crowdfunding, a grant from Garfield Weston and Veolia we have raised all the funds to build a BMX Pump Track at Horam Recreation Ground. Construction will be by Forte Traiscapes, we will keep you updated online and via the Horam and Vines Cross diary. The BMX Pump track project has had amazing support from local residents and businesses since the idea was first suggested in our survey back in 2020 and we are very pleased to be able to deliver this long-awaited project by the end of the year.