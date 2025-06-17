Horam and Vines Cross Village News
HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION GROUND
We are very pleased to announce that with the help of generous support from Crowdfunding, a grant from Garfield Weston and Veolia we have raised all the funds to build a BMX Pump Track at Horam Recreation Ground. Construction will be by Forte Traiscapes, we will keep you updated online and via the Horam and Vines Cross diary. The BMX Pump track project has had amazing support from local residents and businesses since the idea was first suggested in our survey back in 2020 and we are very pleased to be able to deliver this long-awaited project by the end of the year.
HORAM PARISH COUNCIL VACANCY
Horam Parish Council have a vacancy for a co-opted councillor. If you are interested in becoming a councillor please see the notes under the home page Becoming a Councillor which contains an application form. The closing date is Wednesday 2nd July. If you need more information please email Jackie Cottrell, the Clerk – [email protected]
HORAM REPAR CAFÉ CHANGE OF DATE
We have had to change the date of our session this month due to the football tournament at the recreation ground today. We hope to see you Saturday June 21