Horam and Vines Cross Village News

HORAM PARISH COUNCIL

Parish Councillor Vacancy: Make a change and become a Parish Councillor. Horam Parish Council have a vacancy for one co-opted councillor. If you are interested we would love to hear from you. Please email the clerk for an application form: [email protected] Closing date for applications Wednesday 2 July 2025

SKATE JAM

Horam Skate Jam

Thursday 31 July 2025 Horam Skate Park: Sponsored by Horam Parish Council. With skateboarding inclusion in the Olympics this is a sport that is going places. It’s fun to watch and even more fun to do. Why not join us for some coaching in the morning and have a chance to showcase your skills at a fun competition with prizes in the afternoon. The day is open to all ages.

CHIDDINGLY CHURCH FETE Saturday 28 June 1-4pm: Old Vicarage Chiddingly. BN8 6HT. Raffle 1st Prize £250 generously donated by Veolia. There will be entertainment, games, a silent raffle, auction, books, plants, a tombola and more. A typical village fete and great fun for all. There’ll also be a barbecue, Pimm’s, cream teas and cakes

NEW BABY SWIMMING CLASSES: New baby swimming classes are set to be held in our beautiful warm water pool starting in September in Maynards Green. To find out more email: [email protected] and register your interest.