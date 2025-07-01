Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Flexibus

Flexibus helps connect you with your local area and the wider transport network. In areas with limited or no public transport, our on-demand ride-share service can take you where you need to go, within a 14-mile radius of your pick up point. Operating hours: Monday to Saturday 7am-7pm, (excluding Bank Holidays). Phone: 01273 078203 - 6.30am to 7.30pm, Monday to Saturday (not Email: Flexibus team

THORPE GARDENS

Now in stock

Great news Thorpe Gardens honey is now in stock. It looks good and by golly, it tastes good. If anyone has suffered from hay fever in the recent heat, some say that eating local honey regularly can help. It’s certainly worth a try.

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY

An awesome amount of torches were made recently. Piles of them, in fact! Well done to the workers and congratulations to our Captain of Torches on another successful torch making session.

DEER COLLISIONS

There have been a number of deer collisions reported on the A267 near the crematorium. If motorists hit deer they should to park in a safe place with hazard lights on and call 101 if the deer is on the side of the road and not causing a danger to others, or 999 if someone is injured of the deer is in the road and a danger to other road users. Motorists are warned to stay alert to avoid deer collisions. Advice to motorists includes; • Drivers are advised to use full-beam headlights at night if no other cars are around, as they will reflect the deer’s eyes, but dip their headlights when they see a deer to avoid startling it. • Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Where there are deer warning signs motorists should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop. • Deer often travel in groups so if drivers see one crossing the road they should slow down and drive with caution as others may follow. There are estimated to be more than 74,000 deer-related traffic collisions across the UK every year, and that risk increases during mating season in October and November. As part of its #DeerAware campaign, East Sussex County Council is encouraging people to take care in heavily wooded areas or where there are deer warning signs as these are places where deer are most likely to venture out, particularly around dawn and dusk.

AQUBILITY SWIM SCHOOL

Update!! After a lot of messages there are only a few slots available. A waiting list is now in place. Please contact us today to attend a trial. Aquability Swim School is based in Horam in a lovely warm pool in a private house. It offers group and individual lessons for babies-adults. We have some availability. Please contact us today and start your swimming journey. Contact: 01435 862325.

CAKE SALE

Heathfield Runners are absolutely thrilled to announce that our cake sale at the Co-op and the amazing raffle drawn at our Midsummer 10k raised an incredible £2520. We are delighted to be able to send £1260 to Cancer Research and a further £1260 to Macmillan. This would not have been possible without the generosity of all those who baked, sold and bought cakes and the kindness of everyone who donated the incredible prizes to our raffle, all of you who bought tickets and those who sold them. Thank you all. And a special thank you to Tracey Robinson who organised the brilliant raffle.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) and its founder have been committed to wildlife well-being since 1985. Our mission is to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties, who, unlike their domestic counterparts, often have no one else to turn to. We work closely with other animal welfare organizations across the South and around the country, to ensure that every animal gets the care and attention it deserves. Each year, we manage approximately 20,000 phone calls from individuals in need of assistance with casualties, seeking guidance, making donations, and more. In 2024, these calls led to the rescue of over 6,600 casualties by our charity, with many others referred to more local organisations – marking our busiest year to date, all thanks to our dedicated team of staff and volunteers. We provide our services entirely free of charge, relying on the generous contributions from supporters like you to fund our operational expenses, which average £97 for each call-out. Since Trevor started in 1985 over 74,000 casualties have been rescued!

HORAM FLOWER SHOW 2025

To be held at Horam Village Hall at the Constance Scott Recreation ground Sunday, 3 August at 2pm. Refreshments available, Tombola, Raffle. Sale of Exhibits after the show Ample free parking