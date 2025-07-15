Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Kids visit for 100 pennies for our 100th summer.

DRUSILLAS ONCE-IN-A-CENTURY SUMMER OFFER

Kids visit for 100 pennies for our 100th summer. This historic offer has been launched to celebrate a century of being at the heart of summer holiday fun. Tickets are just £1 per child with every full-paying guest, available to book for dates from 19th July to 10th August .A limited number of offer tickets available each day - once they’re gone, they’re gone! So book early to avoid missing out. Available exclusively online, in advance via our combined offer ticket Each full paying person (adult or child) can bring one accompanying child (2-15 yrs) for £1. Offer only available when purchasing Day Tickets. Offer not available in conjunction with any other offer or discount (inc. Tesco Vouchers, Kids Pass) One Accompanying carer welcome free of charge alongside a combined offer ticket (please check eligibility) Don’t miss this once-in-a-century chance to make magical memories for less! Book now before this historic offer disappears foreverhttps://www.drusillas.co.uk/summer-kids-for-1-pound Ts & Cs apply, see our website for full details.

SKATE JAM

Kids for £1

Thursday, 31 July 2025 at Horam Skate Park - sponsored by Horam Parish Council. With skateboarding inclusion in the Olympics this is a sport that is going places. It’s fun to watch and even more fun to do. Why not join us for some coaching in the morning and have a chance to showcase your skills at a fun competition with prizes in the afternoon. The day is open to all ages.

COWBEECH FLOWER SHOW and SUMMER FETE 12 August.

Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust are proud to present the annual Flower Show and Summer Fete at the Merrie Harriers Field Sunday 12 August 12.30 – 5pm

HORAM COMMUNITY GARDEN

The organisers thank everyone who came down to their garden this week They had a fantastic day meeting new people and providing drinks, face paints and glitter tattoos to all visitors They hope to see many more people using the beautiful space in the future. The next organised event is on August 10 at 2pm. Hope to see you there!