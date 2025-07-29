Horam and Vines Cross Village News

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT

The Festival of Transport at Hellingly, East Sussex, is an annual event held over the August Bank Holiday weekend, showcasing a wide variety of transport vehicles throughout history. The 2025 event will take place from August 23rd to 25th at Broad Farm, Hellingly. It features classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, tractors, steam and stationary engines, commercial and military vehicles, and buses and coaches. The festival also includes arena displays, food and drink stalls, an auto jumble, and entertainment. Key Aspects of the Festival: Vehicles: The festival includes a diverse range of transport vehicles, from steam cars and engines to classic buses and military vehicles. Activities: Visitors can enjoy live arena displays, food and drink stalls, a funfair, and various other attractions. Location: The event takes place at Broad Farm, Hellingly, located about 10 miles north of Eastbourne on the A267. Organisers: The festival is organised by the Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club in aid of local good causes. History: The festival has been running since 1976, making it a long-standing tradition in the area. Exhibitor Information: Exhibitor applications are open for buses and coaches, with free entry and camping for pre-booked entries. For more information: Festival of Transport team: Tony Wooller, Chairman - 01323 441159: Treasurer Dave Esmond- 07716337426: Steve Young, Site supervisor - 01323 642797 .

CHARLESTON GARDEN

Charleston Garden

Have you ever visited Charleston Garden, Firle East Sussex, BN8 6LL? Are you aware that you can visit the garden and it is free. They are opening their doors seven days a week for the whole summer holidays. Between Monday, from now – Sunday 7 September. 7 Days a Week. The cafe within the grounds is open. When Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant arrived at Charleston in 1916, the garden was filled with fruit trees and vegetables. It was redesigned in 1918 by the art critic Roger Fry, a close friend, who created the rectangular lawn, gravel paths and flowerbeds, which Bell and Grant filled with the flowers they loved to paint. The garden often doubled as an auditorium, where Bell’s children and their friends would improvise plays, as well as being an outdoor exhibition space where Vanessa’s son Quentin installed many of his sculptures. Opened to the public in 1986, the garden has always been a place for excitement and discovery as well as quiet contemplation. For more information, House and exhibition visits enquiries: [email protected] Tel: +44 (0)1323 811626 Shop [email protected] Address Charleston in Firle, East Sussex, BN8 6LL Charleston in Lewes, Southover Road, Lewes, BN7 1FB

PARISH COUNCIL

The next Full Council will be held on Wed 20th August, 2025 at 7:30pm. This meeting will be held at The Horam Centre unless otherwise stated. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

THE HORAM EMPORIUM

Festival of Transport

If you’ve a bit of time on your hands when you’re visiting the local vet, Co-op or Parish Offices, then stroll down to the Horam Emporium where you can find an eclectic mix of lovely things to buy – and sample a coffee, lunch or tea at the Cuckoo Café./ Formerly the famous Wessons Café, the Emporium is now an Aladdin's Cave full of the kind of things you usually only find in specialised craft shows or art exhibitions. There are clothes, accessories, homewares, jewellery, products to make you more beautiful, fresh flowers and overall an atmosphere of elegant shabby chic. There’s even an ‘honesty box’ where you pop your cash into a jar or pay via a QR code for original flower arrangements.