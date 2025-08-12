Horam and Vines Cross Village News

HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION CENTRE

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

We have Tuesday and Wednesday evening sessions available from August 1, big discount for regular bookings please message or email: [email protected] if your group is interested

Unlock your inner vitality. If you are ready to switch off stress, align to balance there are a couple of spaces left for Rowana Miadek’s Qigong taking place this Sunday at The Cartlodge, Horam Manor Farm. Visitors will journey into the core principles of Qigong in a relaxed and easy way through simple exercises to explore and depend understanding of the theory and practice behind Qigong.