Horam and Vines Cross Village News

By Melvyn Butcher
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Horam Village Hall
Horam Village Hall
HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION CENTRE

We have Tuesday and Wednesday evening sessions available from August 1, big discount for regular bookings please message or email: [email protected] if your group is interested

QIGONG

Unlock your inner vitality. If you are ready to switch off stress, align to balance there are a couple of spaces left for Rowana Miadek’s Qigong taking place this Sunday at The Cartlodge, Horam Manor Farm. Visitors will journey into the core principles of Qigong in a relaxed and easy way through simple exercises to explore and depend understanding of the theory and practice behind Qigong.

These tools can be implemented into our daily lives.

