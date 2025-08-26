Horam and Vines Cross Village News

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT

It's the Glyndebourne of motor shows. Or the Arsenal, or the Principality Stadium or the Oval. Hellingly's three-day Festival of Transport last weekend laid on by the Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club is a spectacular celebration of the internal combustion engine and its working steam predecessors. It really is the biggest and the best. And there's enough going on to mesmerise every member of the family - from the youngest who adore a ride on a miniature steam railway to those of us on the lookout for the first vehicle we owned, or the one we would have liked to have owned! Every marque was there, from immaculate Minis and Fiat 500s to the American beauties with fins and bonnets big enough to land a helicopter on. Whatever your fancy, you could find it at the Festival. And a packed campsite gave the impression that the entire population of Eastbourne, Hailsham and Heathfield was already there. For youngsters there was a traditional fairground with rides varying from teapots to magnificent gallopers. The organisation was understated and brilliant - how commentators managed to research detail on every single vehicle that toured the main arena, from a steamroller to a vintage London bus, is beyond me. Cars, military vehicles and motorbikes were lined up in echelon and there was a pleasing row of historic camper vans - shades of the hippy trail to Nepal possibly? I saw the bus that ferried my infant son up hill and down dale for one of his earliest parties at Drusilla's (it was still belching out fumes) and several beautifully restored racing cars, including Formula One, looked down their elegant noses at the workaday Fords and Vauxhalls.. Auto jumble was much more than auto-related; there were clothes, pictures, artworks, bric-a-brac and of course a frenetically busy food court including a local dairy doing a roaring trade in home-made ice cream. More than just a show for petrolheads, this has now become an unmissable date in the calendar. Long may it continue and prosper. Woe betide drivers heading north up the A267 at the end of the show who find themselves behind the Claude Jessett fire-breathing monsters en route home to Tinkers Park!