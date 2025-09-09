Horam and Vines Cross Village News

HORAM PARISH COUNCIL

Community Grants Each year the Parish Council has funds available in the form of grants for projects and organisations within the Parish.If you wish to apply for a grant, more information or an application form please email: [email protected]. Applications can be received until noon on Friday 10th October.

ESCC HIGHWAYS PLEASE PRUNE HEDGES and TREES

Please prune hedges and trees a hedge overhanging a pavement residents are being asked to keep hedges and trees cut back to avoid impacting the county’s roads and pavements.

The council is reminding people that most roadside hedges are the responsibility of the landowner and need regular trimming to keep them within property boundaries. Additionally, landowners are responsible for maintaining trees on private land which overhang the highway or footpaths, including managing any that may be diseased or dead. If overgrown vegetation, including hedges, trees and other plants, is noted by the Highway Inspector during road or footpath inspections, or if a complaint is received, landowners will be asked to cut it back. Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “Overgrown trees and hedges can be dangerous for both road users and pedestrians. “Motorists and cyclists can be forced into the centre of the road to avoid an obstruction, and pedestrians may have to step off the pavement in order to pass overgrown vegetation. “We would urge residents to be aware of any vegetation on their land that may cause an obstruction and to ensure branches and hedges are cut back regularly.” All vegetation should be a minimum of 50cm from the edge of the road, and pavements should be kept completely clear. September to February is the best time to prune hedges and tree branches, to avoid disturbing nesting birds. If a hedge is putting people at risk the council may request that it is cut back at any time, even during the bird nesting season, with care taken not to disturb any nests. Cllr Dowling continued: “To avoid disturbing bird nests, it is best to prune hedges and trees that grow over a pavement or road outside of the bird nesting season, and we would ask residents to make this part of their annual garden maintenance.” Hedges and trees on highway land are managed by the Highways team. More information on how the council manages highway vegetation and the responsibilities of landowners is available on the East Sussex Highways website – https://live.eastsussexhighways.com/services/services-vegetation.

CUCKOO CAFÉ CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT

To our wonderful customers and community,

It’s with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Cuckoo Café will be closing, with our final day of trading on Sunday, 28th September.

This decision has been incredibly hard to make and certainly hasn’t come lightly. Due to several factors mainly personal reasons, I’ve reached a point where I cant give the time and energy the café truly needs and deserves. Life has a way of throwing unexpected curveballs, and in this case, it’s meant having to step back and put my health and wellbeing first — which, as you can imagine, hasn’t been easy.

Running Cuckoo Café has been one of the most fulfilling and meaningful chapters of my life. I’m so thankful to every single one of you who’s supported us — whether you came in once for a coffee and a teacake or became a familiar face each week. We’ve been lucky enough to meet so many incredible people, and it’s those connections that have made this journey so special. We will miss you all.

To my amazing team — past and present — thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your dedication, heart, and hard work brought this space to life, and I am endlessly proud of what we’ve built together. Our little café has been so much more than just a business — it’s been a warm, welcoming hub for the community. Letting go of this dream, something I’ve poured so much love into, is truly heartbreaking.

But it’s not over just yet! Our wonderful team are still here, serving up all the things you know and love — so please do keep coming by. We would love to see as many of you as possible in our final weeks, to share a chat, a laugh, and say goodbye properly.

I know that social media isn’t always the easiest place to share something so personal, and I hope this message brings some clarity and understanding to what has been an incredibly hard decision.

Our final day will be Sunday, 28th September, and it would mean the world to us if you popped in before then — to help us close this chapter with love, connection, and a strong cup of coffee.

Thank you again — truly — for being such an important part of the Cuckoo Café story.

“Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud by spreading kindness and support.” With heartfelt thanks, Lauren and Team Cuckoo