Horam and Vines Cross Village News

HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION GROUND

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HORAM VILLAGE HALL and RECREATION GROUND

Are extremely pleased to announce the Pumptrack is now open for use. Please abide by the rules of use on the sign. Please join us for our official opening of the new BMX pump track on Saturday 18th October from 12noon till 4pm for ribbon cutting, free refreshments and more. Thank you to you all for supporting the Crowdfunding campaign, grants from Veolia and Garfield Weston Foundation and Forte Trailscapes for designing and building the track.

THORPE GARDENS

New Pumptrack

The next in our series of monthly workshops is October 14th at 2pm. Put your name down on our list if you’re interested in coming along Don’t forget to bring an empty hanging basket if you want to have a go at autumn planting (you can buy a new one if you prefer!) For more information contact. 01435 812455 [email protected] The Thorpe Garden team are also happy to help you fill any of your own pots and containers Just tell them the sort of things you like and your favourite colours.

PROTEST WALK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to join a protest walk at 10.30am tomorrow (September 27) to oppose the proposed development of Oakleigh Gardens. This would create a Halland new town comprising 4,441 new homes at Halland Park Farm. Walkers will cover about one mile along the footpaths of Oakleigh Gardens. The meeting place is The Coach House, Halland Park Farm and everyone is welcome to come. Organisers say please bring your family, children, friends and dogs (on leads.) Do feel free to make and display a placard if you would like to. Even if you can't manage the walk, just try and get to the meeting point for a group photo.