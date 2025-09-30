Horam and Vines Cross Village News

SKATE JAM

What a great evening at the St Wilfrid's Hospice pub quiz. A really great fun evening, we raised £1.045,00. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came this evening, and donated to the quiz and raffle, such a fantastic charity that do so much within our community. Every little bit helps so thank you.

Horam Memory Moments Café. The Cartlodge, Horam Manor Farm, Horam TN21 0JB Join us for a relaxed and friendly gathering where people with dementia and their caregivers can enjoy meaningful activities and light-hearted entertainment, share experiences and create precious moments to treasure. Every Monday Afternoon (except bank holidays) 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Booking It is not necessary to book a place(s) for this group, so please feel free just to come along on the day and see what it’s all about. If you do have any questions though that you’d like to ask beforehand, please feel free to contact us. This group is not a drop-off session, a family member, friend or carer is invited to attend with the person with memory problems. The cost is £3.00 per person*, payable in cash on the day. The price includes all activities and refreshments for the session.* If the suggested ticket price is a barrier to you attending, please speak with Sam in confidence, as we want to make the group as inclusive as possible. There is ample onsite free parking available. The Cartlodge is accessible for wheelchair users There are onsite toilet facilities, including an accessible toilet. Contact: 07453 917399