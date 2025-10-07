Horam and Vines Cross Village News

WILD APPLE DAY

Thursday 30th October. 10pm-3pm.This fun, hands on, day, blends a treasure hunt and cookery with games. As well as foraging, we'll be juice pressing, butter churning, chestnut roasting and feasting, amongst other activities. More information and booking via www.wildweald.org or via the link below:

HORAM EMPORIUM

The Horam Emporium is where you will find all kinds of unique treasures. Homewares collectables, clothing, gardenalia, artisan crafts, jewellery beauty treatments, fresh flower shop and much more. From shabby chic, to random retro. We will soon have a huge increase in retail spaces, and crafting classes and workshop areas. If you are interested in being a stall holder or holding crafting classes and workshops, please let me know. The revamped outside seating area is taking place at The Horam Emporium and Craft Centre. In preparation for the arrival of Nifty Nosh approximately October 20th. In the meantime please feel free to grab a coffee and sandwich From the Co-op and relax and watch the world go by. And then peruse The Emporium and Craft Centre. Contact 1435 813999 Email [email protected]

QUIZ NIGHT SIX BELLS CHIDDINGLY

Spooktacular Halloween Quiz: Sunday 27th October 2024 - The Six Bells. We’re back with another quiz night - our Spooktacular Halloween Quiz on Sunday 27th October at the Six Bells, 6.30pm start. £5 per person - Max. of 6 per team. Food available to order throughout the evening. Raffle. Prize for Best Dressed Terrifying Team To secure your place, please email: [email protected] or contact the Six Bells on: 01825 872227

SCUBA ACTIVE DIVE CENTRE

We are having an open day on the 18th October to celebrate the opening of the new shop (starts at 1300hrs.) The plan is a barbecue and some drinks or pizza and drinks if the weather isn’t on our side. So pop along, meet the team and divers you may or may not have met before, share your experiences and learn from others! Everyone is welcome - divers and non-divers and just the curious. Our new address is: Unit 2, ground floor, Wickers Yard, Vines Cross Road, Horam. East Sussex TN210HB

MINDFUL OAK EAST SUSSEX

Horam Memory Moments Café. The Cartlodge, Horam Manor Farm, Horam TN21 0JB. Join us for a relaxed and friendly gathering where people with dementia and their caregivers can enjoy meaningful activities and light-hearted entertainment, share experiences and create precious moments to treasure. Every Monday afternoon (except bank holidays,) 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Booking. It is not necessary to book a place(s) for this group, so please feel free just to come along on the day and see what it’s all about. If you do have any questions though that you’d like to ask beforehand, please feel free to contact us. This group is not a drop-off session, a family member, friend or carer is invited to attend with the person with memory problems. The cost is £3.00 per person, payable in cash on the day. The price includes all activities and refreshments for the session. If the suggested ticket price is a barrier to you attending, please speak with Sam in confidence, as we want to make the group as inclusive as possible. There is ample onsite free parking available. The Cartlodge is accessible for wheelchair users. There are onsite toilet facilities, including an accessible toilet. Contact: 07453 917399

SKATE JAM

The Horam Skate Jam will be held from 10am-3pm at the Horam Skatepark on Thursday, October 30. With skateboarding now included in the Olympics, suddenly this sport is being taken seriously. Everyone is welcome for some coaching in the morning and the chance to showcase your skills at a fun competition with prizes in the afternoon. Open to all ages and abilities.

THE KINGS HEAD COMMUNITY SHARES OFFER BIG LAUNCH EVENT

Save the date 1 November 2025. We are excited to announce that our Community Shares Offer (to finance the community purchase of the Kings Head pub) will kick off at a fantastic launch event on the afternoon of Saturday 1st November. Full details are coming soon, but we’re planning a fun and exciting time including welcome drinks, food live music, special guests, a prize draw and even a film premier. Everyone is welcome, so make a note in your diary and spend a very special afternoon with us. To stay updated, join our contact list by emailing [email protected] and check out our website www.kingsheadcbs.org.uk.