Horam and Vines Cross Village News

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY

It's that time of year to shut out the Scary Things and sit cosily in the pub entertaining yourselves with a terrifyingly good quiz. So come to ours on Sunday 26 October! Tickets available from The Six Bells (phone 01825 872227) or by emailing [email protected]. See you there!

ALL SAINTS & ST RICHARDS CE PRIMARY SCHOOL

All Saints' & St Richard's Church of England Primary School Are you looking at schools for September 2026? Please see below for our open sessions or contact the school office to arrange a separate tour with our Head of School.

TN22 TRAVELLING TEA TRAYS

Join us at our East Hoathly Travelling Tea Trays 21st October & learn all about the tradition of Sussex Bonfire. TN22 Clubs - Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People

HALLOWEEN GHOST TRAIN RETURNS

Polegate and District Model Engineering Club. The Halloween Ghost Train Returns! With ghosts and ghouls who can’t wait to attack (with giggles, not screams, don’t worry — promise that!). On 25th and 26th October, from 1 until 4 pm. The spookiest station opens once more! Our tunnel’s transformed with Halloween flair, With creepy critters and cobwebs to spare. It’s just £1 a ride — no booking, no fright, Just hop on the train for a ghoulish delight. So grab your broomsticks, your capes, and your friends, For ghostly giggles that never quite end. Down at the track, where spirits play, we’ll see you there for a fang-tastic day!

WELLSHURST DRIVING RANGE HORAM

Our driving range is open for members and also the public from 7.30am. Come along and pick up a token from our Pro Shop.

HORAM and HEATHFIELD FLOWER CLUB

Present a demonstration by Stephen McDonnell Just for Fun Thursday 13 November. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start Community Centre Sheepsetting Lane Cross in Hand TN21 0XG. Tickets at the door £7 per person for non-members. Refreshments included.