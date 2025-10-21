Horam and Vines Cross Village News

WARBLETON & RUSHLAKE GREEN BONFIRE SOCIETY

It takes a village! And a full day of work from many hands. Thank you so much to all of the people volunteering their time to make this wonderful event happen. Thank you. Thanks, you to everyone that joined us. We thoroughly enjoyed bringing Bonfire Night back to Rushlake Green! We hope you loved it too. Reports say the event was a great success. Well done the bonfire society for such a great evening. The Society has come up with the brilliant idea of asking people for constructive comments about the bonfire event, so it can be made even more spectacular and welcoming next year. Look on the Rushlake Green village Facebook site for details.

MEN'S SHED

Rushlake Green Bonfire

A Busy Autumn for Heathfield Men's Shed! What a whirlwind it's been for the Heathfield Men's Shed (HMS) over the last month or so! We’ve been busy crafting, selling, and helping out in the community. Here's a quick catch-up on what our members have been up to: Community Projects &Crafting: Mud Kitchen Delivery! In September, Maynard Green Primary School took delivery of their handmade mud kitchen. Hand-crafted by the HMS team, apparently the children couldn't wait to get their hands muddy! It's great to see our creations being put to such good use. Enviro Day Fun: We were invited to take part in Enviro Day at the State Hall, Heathfield. Our guys had a great time explaining and helping youngsters make their very own bug hotels! The hotels were mainly made from recycled tins, canes, cones, paper and more and every child went home with a new piece of habitat ready to hang in their garden. They even made a fantastic poster of their favourite bugs called “BUG TASTIC”! Get Ready for Christmas! If you've seen us at Holy Cross Priory or the Heathfield Farmers Market lately, you'll know we've started displaying our festive wares. Yes, it's that time of year! Our members are busy making all sorts of unique Christmas items, from reindeers to snowmen, ready for you to pick up. Come and buy your presents and festive decorations at our stalls. Find Our Hand-Made Gems! Keep an eye out for our market stalls over the festive period to pick up a truly unique, hand-made gift or decoration! Every purchase supports the work of Heathfield Men's Shed.

HORAM EMPORIUM About the Horam Emporium

The Horam Emporium opened its doors in January 2019, and when you step inside, you’ll enter a world of uniquely individual memorabilia, gifts and bric-a-brac. We have stalls offering a variety of ladies Italian clothing and accessories, May’s gardenalia, bespoke wooden designs, china and glassware, handmade jewellery, vintage toys, hand-made baby clothing and much more. Space Available: At The Horam Emporium and Craft Centre if you are interested inbecoming a stallholder or running art and craft classes and workshops, please let me know. There is a commitment for every stall holder to work 3 hours a week behind the counter. There is no commitment for anyone holding craft classes or workshops to work behind the counter 3 hours a week. Please email me at [email protected]

The Horam Craft Centre Horam Emporium, High Street, Horam, Heathfield, East TN21 0ER.

Mud bath Maynards Green School

The Olive and the Ivy. Pumpkin and Flower Shop 27 November: Don’t forget we are holding a pumpkin flower workshop at Horam Emporium on 27November at 11.00. For Adults and children to enjoy. message to book or book online atwww.theoliveandtheivy.co.uk or pop into the emporium.

SIP and Paint:

Uncork your creativity with a skilled local artist. Take some 'Me Time' as you are guided step by step through the process of creating your very own masterpiece! No previous experience needed, all materials provided with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, tea, coffee and cake! Saturday 15 November: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Funky Hen Secret Boutique: New arrival. Super sweatshirt style knit. Super comfy and lovely to face a shorter, more fitted style One size fits 8-16. Stock is changing all the time.

WILDAPPLE DAY

Thursday, October 30. 10pm-3pm. This fun, hands on, day, blends a treasure hunt and cookery with games. As well as foraging, there will be juice pressing, butter churning, chestnut roasting and feasting, amongstother activities. Formore information and booking via www.wildweald.org or via the link. www.wildweald.org/event-details-registration/wild-apple-day-carer-and-child.

SKATEJAM OCTOBER 30

The Horam Skatejam will be held from 10am-3pm at the Horam Skatepark on Thursday, October 30. With skateboarding now included in the Olympics, suddenly this sport is being taken seriously. Everyone is welcome for some coaching in the morning and chance to showcase your skills at a fun competition with prizes in the afternoon. Open to all ages and abilities. Just turn up for entry.

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY - BUILD A GUY

Tuesday, October 28 Chiddingly Village Hall 1-4pm This is a free event, bring any props or ideas. Always a fun afternoon in half term! All welcome too, no need to be a member of CPBS. Quiz It's that time of year to shut out the Scary Things and sit cosily in the pub entertaining yourselves with a terrifyingly good quiz. So come to ours on Sunday 26 October! Tickets available from The Six Bells (phone 01825 872227) or by emailing [email protected]. See you there!

ALL SAINTS & ST RICHARDS CE PRIMARY SCHOOL

All Saints'& St Richard's Church of England Primary School. Are you looking at schools for September 2026? Please see below for our open sessions Thursday 13th November 9:15 to 10:15 or contact the school office to arrange a separate tour with our Head of School. If you cannot make this day/time, please call us on 01435 863466 and we will be happy to arrange an alternative appointment.

RIVERMEAD NURSERY

We are a small local nursery smallholding in Foord Lane, Vines Cross, run by Julie Manktelow and Philip Church, selling a variety of plants and vegetables. We grow all manner of plants for retail such as trees (ornamental and fruit), shrubs, perennials, annuals, bedding plants, vegetable plants, agaves and cacti. You will receive a friendly welcome and we will share advice and help in all aspects of growing these plants and try and help in any gardening problems you may have. We also sell seasonal fruit and vegetables (sourced locally if not grown by ourselves), eggs, seasonal cut flowers such as daffodils and sweet peas when in season. Contact Julie or Philon 01435 813353 /[email protected] / www.rivermeadnursery.co.uk