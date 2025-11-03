Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Chiddingly Road Closure Sign

Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society.

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY

Our Bonfire Night is just around the corner, so we’d like to post this reminder that on Saturday 22 November Road closures will be in place from 1830 - 2300 on Highland's Lane, The Street, Chidingly, Muddles Green and Rosemount. No parking will be allowed within the road closure area. More details from this link: https://one.network/?tmi=GB39906855.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY

The church enters into the 'Kingdom Season' as we focus on the Kingdom of God, and the place of the church in that kingdom. We talk of the church as being made up of those on earth and those in heaven, that great cloud of witnesses, all praising God. This season hosts the feasts of All Saints and All Souls, the Saints and Martyrs of England, Remembrance Sunday and the feast of Christ the King. We have a number of services over the coming days, to which you are all warmly welcome. Sunday 9th November. Remembrance Sunday: 10 am Service of remembrance at St. Thomas à Becket Framfield. 10.45 am Service of remembrance at East Hoathly Parish Church. 10.45 am Service of remembrance at Chiddingly Parish Church. 5 pm Eucharist for Peace at East Hoathly Parish Church.

TRAVELLING TEA TRAYS - HORAM EMPORIUM 27 NOVEMBER

Come along and join ENGages Travelling Tea Trays 'pop-up' Festive Craft and Social afternoon for our older community. Meet new friends & embrace the season with a warm welcome. Horam Emporium 27 November 1.30 to 4 pm. £3.50 donation, refreshments provided. To pre-book your place, call 07377 926729 or email [email protected].

NIFTY NOSH

Looking forward to our opening day on Tuesday, 4th Nov at Horam Emporium. Why not pop by for some tasty Nifty Nosh?

CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE MARKET

First Saturday every month, excluding January. 10 am to 12 noon, a wide variety of stalls with refreshments available. Next market 8 November.

THE HOLLY AND THE IVY

Wreath workshop options this Christmas with The Olive and The Ivy DIY wreath boxes. Make your wreath at your leisure or with friends. Kit includes wreath base, wire, moss, fresh foliage, dried fruit, cones, ribbon and instructions. Available to pre-order online, pick up at one of the Christmas markets we are attending (info to follow) or at Horam Emporium from mid-November. We bring everything you need to make your beautiful wreath in the comfort of your own home, workspace or at our workshop in Horam includes tutoring.

HORAM TENNIS CLUB

Horam Tennis Club prides itself on being a friendly village club situated just south of the village at the Constance Scott Recreation Ground. TN21 0JE The entrance is at the end of the Village Hall car park, a gated lane runs beside the main road will lead you to ample parking. The club has three all-weather floodlit hard courts, a practice wall and a modern clubhouse with kitchen facilities. Social mix-in sessions (Free for members). Tuesday morning 10.00-12.00. Thursday morning 10.00-12.00. Friday morning 10.00-12.00. Friday evening 19.00 - 21.00. Cardio tennis (£7 for members £8 for Non-members). Monday morning 9.30 - 10.30. Thursday evening 19.00 - 20.00. Pickleball Mix-ins (Free for members £4 for Non-members) Wednesday evening 18.00 - 20.00. The Club offers a wide variety of membership types to suit all ages. Floodlights and balls are provided free of charge at club sessions. Why not come and join one of our club sessions for free to see if you want to join up. All membership fees are currently less than £2.40 per week. Keith Downing is our coach. He is a PTR Level 2 coach and First Aider. He caters for all ages and abilities, with professional coaching available for Adults, Red, Orange, Green and Yellow Ball Junior groups. Keith is also currently coaching pupils at Mayfield School. Keith will run Adult & Junior Coaching throughout the year. To find out more please contact Keith - mobile: 07982761766 Mail: [email protected]

GUN BREWERY MARKET

This Sunday, 9 November - Gun Brewery market is back! 12-3. We have some fabulous stalls. Please do pop along and support, there will be a fab pizza van, as well as some amazing stalls. If the market is supported, it can be a monthly thing. A beautiful setting, you can find us in the brewing room to the left of the bar!