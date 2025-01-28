Horam and Vines Cross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PARISH COUNCIL ASSEMBLY

A date for your diary: Horam Parish Council have their annual Parish Assembly in the Village Hall on Thursday, March 27 starting at 6.45pm. The A267 Road Safety Group have been invited to make a short presentation to Parishioners at the meeting which they have accepted.

MINDFUL OAKS: Do you love the outdoors? Why not join our woodland group that meets every Monday 10-12.30pm in Bushy Woods, Hailsham. Seasonal activities, crafts, campfire cooking, walks. We offer support & friendship for families affected by Dementia as a family or individual. £5 per person, to book your place drop us a message. [email protected] Mindful Oak Sussex Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Bushy Wood Activity Centre

VOLUNTEER GOVERNORS NOW NEEDED

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, March 22, Horam Volunteer Fair, is taking place at Horam Village Hall, TN21 0JE. Volunteer Governors support the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust by helping improve service delivery and in particular listening to the voice of volunteers and reporting back to the Council of Governors. The role involves: Promoting volunteering, listening to the voice of the volunteer, representing the service at Trust/Community Events/Governor Meetings. Full training will be provided. Days and times will vary depending on visits and meetings required. For more details please follow the link: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../volunteer.../

HEATHFIELD and HORAM FOOTBALL CLUB

Are holding their annual summer football tournament on June 7 and 8. We have over 2000 local children/parents/friends etc who attend the event. We are looking for sponsors for the event again this year.

The options available are: £50 per business and you get your company logo on the tournament website and a shoutout on our Facebook page on the run up to the event and a shoutout out on event day.

£150 where you get the above plus you can have a banner up at the event (these will be tied to the metal fencing around the pitches) banner must be supplied by you the week before the event.

Then we looking at having up to six stalls, where you bring your own tables and we charge a pitch fee of £100. We would be interested in anything football, family related. Please message me what your business does to see if it would fit what we are looking for. Unfortunately, no cake, burger or ice cream stalls as this is already covered.

Then main sponsor of the event £500 and a double pitch at the event, and all of the above included. If you are interested in any of the above sponsorship opportunities! www.heatfieldfc.co.ok/tournament

WELLSHURST GOLF CLUB

Our Motown Tribute Evening on Saturday, February 15 has now been released! Call and book your seat for this fabulous evening. Tickets are £37.50 per person which include this two-course meal.