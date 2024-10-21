Horley care home hosts community quiz night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wykeham House Care Home in Horley invited the community to join a quiz night in the home on 16th October. Residents were joined by their family and friends to take part in a quiz night to raise some money for Wykeham Houses upcoming Christmas event on 8th December from 1-4pm.

Residents and the community participated in 5 rounds of questions and a picture round from geography to TV and film we really tested the knowledge of those who joined us for the event. The Life Enrichment team at Wykeham House came up with the questions and hosted an evening to be enjoyed by all.

Resident Mary, Said “it was a fun experience and it is wonderful that our family and friends can get involved as well as seeing people of all different ages coming from the local community. It is important that we have experiences like this to test our brains”.

The teams enjoyed a choice of refreshments provided by Wykeham House as they quizzed the night away.

Rachel, Lifestyle Lead at Wykeham House said “Our quiz nights are a great opportunity to bring the community into our home and form and maintain connections with our residents. We love seeing families come together and different generations all enjoying the same thing. Our residents at Wykeham House love doing quizzes as part of our life enrichment programme so it is nice that they get to enjoy this with the community as well.

Wykeham House in Horley is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides dementia, residential and nursing care for 76 residents.