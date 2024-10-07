Horley care home resident celebrates 102 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peggy cut her cake as any queen should on her birthday with a special silver knife.
Peggy was a clerical officer in the air ministry but has always been a local girl, raised in Croydon and later moving to Salfords.
Peggy has fond memories of singing in the Salfords Church Choir and married her beloved husband Michael on 3rd July 1948.
Peggy continues to be active and enjoys trips into the community and a range of life enrichment activities at Wykeham House.
The birthday girl said, “How wonderful is this, I feel like the queen.
"What a special day and one I will remember fondly. Bring on another year!
"One day I will be 172!”
Wykeham House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Wykeham House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 76 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.