Horley care home resident celebrates 102 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations have been in full swing at Wykeham House Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her 102nd Birthday in Style Peggy was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents to celebrate her land mark birthday with an afternoon tea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peggy cut her cake as any queen should on her birthday with a special silver knife.

Peggy was a clerical officer in the air ministry but has always been a local girl, raised in Croydon and later moving to Salfords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy has fond memories of singing in the Salfords Church Choir and married her beloved husband Michael on 3rd July 1948.

Peggys Birthday at Wykeham House

Peggy continues to be active and enjoys trips into the community and a range of life enrichment activities at Wykeham House.

The birthday girl said, “How wonderful is this, I feel like the queen.

"What a special day and one I will remember fondly. Bring on another year!

"One day I will be 172!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wykeham House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Wykeham House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 76 residents from respite care to long term stays.