Horley care home residents and pupils join forces for Harvest Festival fun

By Kiera Eady
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 04:04 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
A care home in Horley has joined forces with local primary school children to celebrate Harvest Festival.

Residents at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, were joined by Cery’s Nursery for an a-maize-ing afternoon as they celebrated the annual festival.

Everyone enjoyed an afternoon learning about the origins of the festival, what it means for today’s society, and why this long-standing tradition should not be forgotten.

The residents and school children celebrated in true Harvest Festival-style, by getting creative and making their own scarecrows to be displayed at the school. The intergenerational friends also spent time together writing nursery rhymes inspired by the season and tucking into autumn-themed treats.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields, and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest.

Commenting on the afternoon’s celebrations, 96-year-old resident Barbara Kandalaft said: “Having the children here for the Harvest Festival brought back so many memories of school Harvest Festivals over the years. So many people still struggle to cover the costs of living, so it is important we all do our bit for the community.”

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Cery’s Nursery children to Amherst House to celebrate the annual Harvest Festival tradition and explore its importance today.

“Harvest Festival is a day in the calendar where we can reflect and show gratitude for the food that we have, while serving as an opportunity to connect with others, regardless of age or background, and celebrate the cultural diversity which helps make Horley a great place to call home.

“Everyone had an a-maize-ing day and we’re already looking forward to our next event with Cery’s Nursery children as we race towards Christmas!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit: careuk.com/harvestfestival

