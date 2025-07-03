Horley care home resident’s butterfly wish is granted

A resident at a care home in Horley recently spent the day with her favourite creatures – an array of beautiful butterflies.

When Rhoda Strachan, 91, told the team at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, that she’d love to visit a butterfly sanctuary, they quickly got to work arranging a memorable trip to the Sussex Butterfly Gardens.

Rhoda has loved butterflies since she was a child. Over the years, she built up a collection of butterfly-themed clothes, jewellery and ornaments. Her room at Amherst House is dedicated to the delicate creatures.

Dressed in her best butterfly-themed outfit, Rhoda’s heart fluttered as she entered the butterfly farm.

She said: “I was over the moon to finally be at a butterfly farm with butterflies landing all over me!”

Additionally, during her visit, Rhoda took a tour of the farm and learned more about the various species of butterflies that inhabit it.

The visit formed part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which enables residents to put forward their desire to revisit old hobbies and passions or try something completely new. Whether it’s a fish and chip supper, a skydive or watching a football match, no wish is too big or too small.

Cristina Cristea, Home Manager at Amherst House, said: “We’re passionate about helping residents live fulfilling lives, whether that be through activities at the home or in the community, such as connecting residents to their past or bringing back happy memories from their younger years.

“Rhoda often talks fondly about her love for butterflies, and the Wishing Tree initiative was a great way to help her enjoy something she has a deep love for. It was very rewarding to see how happy Rhoda was after the visit. It was a fantastic day that she’ll cherish.”

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and has its own cinema room, pub and hair and beauty salon.

