Horley care home scoops national award

A care home in Horley has been celebrated for prioritising its team’s emotional wellbeing.

Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, was named ‘best for staff recruitment and retention’ at the Care Home Awards 2025, which recognises excellence and innovation for care home management, operations and delivery in the care sector.

The judges were impressed by relatives' reviews and consistent praise for Amherst House as a friendly, welcoming and safe place. The building is divided into four separate ‘homes’, each having its own dedicated team, which has helped create strong relationships between the team and residents to deliver tailored, personalised care.

The home is one of only several in Sussex to maintain its team – made up of 102 people – without needing agency staff. This is primarily due to prioritising the team's emotional wellbeing, with the home employing four mental health first aiders across various departments.

Cristina Cristea, Home Manager at Amherst House, said: “Sometimes it is just about being able to sit down with someone in a moment of anxiety or stress because, at the end of the day, we are human and we all have issues whether we want them or not.”

To build stronger relationships, the home introduced wellbeing initiatives both in and out of the workplace, including team breakfasts, crazy golf and seasonal events. The team also goes out of their way to celebrate each other's birthdays with cards, flowers or chocolate, ensuring they feel seen and appreciated.

As a result of the initiatives, team members view each other not just as colleagues but as individuals who all have a passion for providing quality care. They have also helped solidify relationships between team members from all levels, from Home Manager to apprentices.

Matt Mitchell, Head Chef at Amherst House, said: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your team. You bring out the best in me.

“Thank you for being a manager and mentor who cares so much about its employees. Thank you for listening, for guidance, for inspiration, for encouragement, for being there. And most importantly, for being part of my journey.”

Judges praised Amherst House for its continuous support in pursuing career goals, with several care assistants currently being aided as they complete nursing qualifications. Team members are also given the opportunity to become champions in a specific area that they have a professional interest in. For example, a team member who is interested in wound management has undertaken further training to develop her expertise. She is now the first point of contact for any queries regarding wounds.

Commenting on the home's award win, Cristina said: “It’s a great honour for the home to be acknowledged for such a special award. We have a fantastic team that ensures Amherst House is not just a home but a place where everyone feels happy, respected and valued. This win reflects the amazing effort everyone brings to their roles.

“We strive to encourage and motivate the team to achieve their goals, as well as provide the highest level of care for residents and create a positive culture in the home. I look forward to celebrating the win with everyone.”

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and has its own cinema room, pub and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Amherst House, please call Customer Relations Manager Terri Rowe on 01293 735 820, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/amherst-house.