Horley care home steals show at annual carnival

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Local care home residents have been praised after dressing to impress at Horley Carnival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents from Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, bagged a top prize for their incredible efforts, having worked for weeks on their creative costumes.

Horley Carnival is held every summer and enables the community to come together to celebrate. This year’s theme was ‘myths and legends’, with the event featuring magical displays, live music and spectacular dance performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, residents at Amherst House take part in the parade, taking time to create bright and beautiful costumes to wear for the big march through the town centre. This year, Amherst House's efforts helped them scoop the third prize in the Horley Carnival Prize competition at the parade.

Amherst House residents Ellen Lansdowne and Barbara Kandalft enjoying Horley Carnival.

Resident Ellen Lansdowne, 93, said: “We look forward to this every year – the colours, the sense of community spirit.

“The whole event has a real family feel. There is a lot of thought, time and effort that goes into the costumes for the whole Horley community to come together.”

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “It’s been another great year at the carnival, and it’s a real highlight of our year at Amherst House. The residents really look forward to it and end up having the best time in their fancy dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wonderful events such as the carnival bring many residents a sense of purpose and encourage them to socialise, as they spend weeks working hard creating and decorating their clothes and wheelchairs. Winning third place was a lovely surprise – hopefully next year we can achieve first place!”

Ellen Lansdowne with her daughter Nikki at Horley Carnival.

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and has its own cinema room, pub and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Amherst House, please call Home Admissions Advisor Terri Rowe on 01293 737871, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/amherst-house.

Tom Morton/NationalWorld Butlin’s Bognor Regis opens biggest ever Soft Play – and locals can join the fun £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Butlin’s is back in the spotlight with its biggest indoor Soft Play yet – and for the first time, local families can experience it without booking a full holiday. The brand-new four-storey attraction at Butlin’s Bognor Regis is packed with colourful Skyline Gang characters, climbing nets, slides, sensory zones, and endless energy-burning fun for babies, toddlers, and juniors. Next door, the new Puppet Castle hosts free daily shows full of charm and nostalgia. This exciting day-visitor offer gives local parents an affordable, weather-proof way to keep little ones entertained in true Butlin’s style. Book your family day out at Butlin’s Bognor Regis now and rediscover what makes it magical.