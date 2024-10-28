Horsham animal lover changing her life and career to become a Veterinary Physiotherapist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A veterinary nurse is changing her life and career to help animals as they recover from injury.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Walter, 35 is training to be a veterinary physiotherapist, and hopes to set up her own practice once she has finished her studies.

The Horsham resident currently works at Farthing's in the town, and the Qualified Veterinary Nurse wants to offer comfort and care to pets on a long term basis, and has picked Veterinary Physiotherapy as her next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "With physiotherapy you can see the comfort that it gives, particularly for animals in recovery or older animals. That's why I wanted to go down this avenue. It wasn't an easy decision to make though as I work full time, so I needed a course which was flexible."

Sam Walter is training to become a Veterinary Physiotherapist - Animal News Agency

The route to veterinary physiotherapy can also be confusing, with many learners later realising that the course they have completed may not completely qualify them to to practice as an accredited physiotherapist.

Sam, added: "It is confusing as there are so many courses and I could have done a certificate that meant I could work in my own practice, but I wanted to have a qualification that I could use everywhere, not an “add on” to my veterinary nursing qualification, but a genuine standalone, recognised Veterinary Physiotherapy Qualification.

"University was also out of the question as I work 40 hours a week, and was not in a position to do the university hours, work experience and my full time job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started seeing that many people were talking about RAMP and how important that accreditation was, and then luckily a colleague advised me to speak to Wendy at the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy."

The Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy which is accredited by both RAMP and IRVAP, and offers regulated qualifications that are listed on the Regulated Qualification Framework (RQF), and Sam hopes to qualify within two years, alongside her ongoing job commitments.

The course, which provides a three step qualification pathway, which includes Animal Sports Massage, Animals Sports Massage and Rehabilitation, and Veterinary Physiotherapy, is significantly cheaper than studying at a university, and also allows learners to practice in some skills from as little as nine months in.

Created by leading veterinary physiotherapist Wendy Vaughan of the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy, an approved training provider of the Ofqual regulated Awarding Organisation iPET Network Ltd, the degree equivalent Level 6 qualification in Veterinary Physiotherapy is suitable for those currently working as a Veterinary Physiotherapist seeking formal recognition through a regulated qualification, as well as all of those who would like to work in this growth field, including existing dog groomers, equine grooms, hydrotherapists, trainers and massage practitioners and veterinary nurses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is scaffolded by the Level 4 and 5 qualifications in Animal Sports Massage and Animal Sports Massage and Rehabilitation, ensuring that learners are supported throughout their journey.

These comprehensive qualifications are made up of practical and theoretical learning across a variety of animal species, with the practical elements focusing on the two main species of canines and equines, allowing learners to get recognition for their knowledge and practical skills in a vocational and friendly way.

As well as the necessary theoretical knowledge and practical skills, candidates will learn advanced study skills, personal development, professional development, resilience and wellbeing from people who have extensive experience of what it takes to be successful in the industry.

Wendy Vaughan, founder of the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy, said: "Learners like Sam are the reason that I started the Academy. We wanted to offer a flexible and inclusive route to becoming a veterinary physiotherapist, which really is the best job in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many people for many reasons the traditional academic route is simply not possible, and we have created an alternative a way to bypass that, which is cheaper than university but every bit as rigorous. Our students come out of these courses workplace ready, and they won't have years of university fees to pay off either."

To find out more about the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy go to www.academyvetphys.co.uk