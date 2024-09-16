Horsham Borough Band achieves 4th place at National Brass Band finals
Horsham Borough Band proudly announces that they have secured 4th place at the National Brass Band Finals. Competing among the finest brass bands in the nation, the band delivered an exceptional performance despite a challenging late-day performance slot.
“We are extremely pleased with our result,” said Will Wilkins, conductor of the Horsham Borough Band. “The competition was tough, but the band’s hard work and dedication paid off. We went on stage confident in our preparation and are thrilled with the outcome.”
The band expresses deep gratitude to the community, supporters, and everyone who sent messages of encouragement.
“The support we received was incredible and truly motivated us during this intense competition,” Wilkins added.
As Horsham Borough Band reflects on this achievement, they look forward to continuing their musical journey with future performances and competitions.
Their next performance is at St George's Church Chichester, P019 TAD, on Friday, September 27.
