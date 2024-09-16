Horsham Borough Band achieves 4th place at National Brass Band finals

By Andrew Hartley
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Horsham Borough Band is a community-focused brass band dedicated to promoting the tradition of brass music. With a long history of success, the band regularly competes at regional and national levels and performs at various events throughout the year.

Horsham Borough Band proudly announces that they have secured 4th place at the National Brass Band Finals. Competing among the finest brass bands in the nation, the band delivered an exceptional performance despite a challenging late-day performance slot.

“We are extremely pleased with our result,” said Will Wilkins, conductor of the Horsham Borough Band. “The competition was tough, but the band’s hard work and dedication paid off. We went on stage confident in our preparation and are thrilled with the outcome.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band expresses deep gratitude to the community, supporters, and everyone who sent messages of encouragement.

Chichester Concert Poster.Chichester Concert Poster.
Chichester Concert Poster.

“The support we received was incredible and truly motivated us during this intense competition,” Wilkins added.

As Horsham Borough Band reflects on this achievement, they look forward to continuing their musical journey with future performances and competitions.

Their next performance is at St George's Church Chichester, P019 TAD, on Friday, September 27.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice