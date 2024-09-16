Horsham Borough Band achieves 4th place at National Brass Band finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Borough Band is a community-focused brass band dedicated to promoting the tradition of brass music. With a long history of success, the band regularly competes at regional and national levels and performs at various events throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham Borough Band proudly announces that they have secured 4th place at the National Brass Band Finals. Competing among the finest brass bands in the nation, the band delivered an exceptional performance despite a challenging late-day performance slot.

“We are extremely pleased with our result,” said Will Wilkins, conductor of the Horsham Borough Band. “The competition was tough, but the band’s hard work and dedication paid off. We went on stage confident in our preparation and are thrilled with the outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band expresses deep gratitude to the community, supporters, and everyone who sent messages of encouragement.

Chichester Concert Poster.

“The support we received was incredible and truly motivated us during this intense competition,” Wilkins added.

As Horsham Borough Band reflects on this achievement, they look forward to continuing their musical journey with future performances and competitions.

Their next performance is at St George's Church Chichester, P019 TAD, on Friday, September 27.